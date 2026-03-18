What to Make of VR Adviser's Big Ocular Therapeutix Sell-Down

Key Points

Adviser, LLC Sold 5,845,915 shares of Ocular Therapeutix; estimated transaction value $71.01 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of position dropped by $65.05 million, reflecting both trading and Ocular Therapeutix share price changes.

The transaction represented 3.51% of VR Adviser, LLC’s reportable assets under management

Post-sale, VR Adviser, LLC held 7,315,547 shares ($88.81 million)

Ocular Therapeutix now accounts for 4.4% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On February 17, 2026, VR Adviser, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 5,845,915 shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), an estimated $71.01 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

VR Adviser, LLC Sold 5,845,915 shares of Ocular Therapeutix; estimated transaction value of $70.96 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the position dropped by $65.05 million, reflecting both trading and Ocular Therapeutix share price changes.

The transaction represented 3.51% of VR Adviser, LLC’s reportable assets under management.

Following the sale, VR Adviser, LLC held 7,315,547 shares ($88.81 million)

Ocular Therapeutix now accounts for 4.39% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, VR Adviser, LLC reduced its position in Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 5,845,915 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $70.96 million based on the average closing share price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $65.05 million, reflecting both the sale and changes in the stock’s price during the period.

What else to know

VR Adviser, LLC’s sale brought its Ocular Therapeutix stake to 4.3868% of reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:APGE: $641,075,869 (31.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:ORKA: $125,738,853 (6.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:VRDN: $120,829,904 (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:SYRE: $120,735,276 (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:KALV: $108,673,108 (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Ocular Therapeutix were priced at $6.99, down 3.98% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 15.90 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $6.99 Market capitalization $1.50 billion Revenue (TTM) $51.95 million Net income (TTM) ($265.94 million)

Company snapshot

Ocular Therapeutix develops and commercializes ophthalmic therapies, including marketed products such as ReSure Sealant and DEXTENZA, and is advancing a pipeline of drug delivery implants for retinal diseases, glaucoma, and dry eye.

The company generates revenue through product sales and strategic collaborations, leveraging its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel technology for sustained drug delivery in ophthalmology.

Primary customers include ophthalmologists, eye care centers, and healthcare providers treating ocular diseases, with a focus on both U.S. and international markets through direct sales and licensing partnerships.

Ocular Therapeutix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative drug delivery solutions for eye diseases. The company combines proprietary hydrogel technology with established and novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology. Its strategic collaborations and diversified pipeline position it to compete in the high-growth ophthalmic pharmaceutical market.

What this transaction means for investors

VR Adviser, LLC is a healthcare-focused fund — its top five positions are all small-cap biotech or biopharma names, with Apogee Therapeutics alone making up nearly a third of AUM. A trim like this is routine portfolio management for that kind of concentrated, sector-specific vehicle, not a signal most individual investors should act on.

That said, the context around Ocular Therapeutix is worth a quick look. DEXTENZA is a commercialized product; the pipeline covers retinal disease, glaucoma, and dry eye, and the hydrogel delivery platform has genuine differentiation in a crowded ophthalmology space. The company has been working to expand DEXTENZA's footprint with ophthalmologists, but revenue growth has been uneven. The stock is down about 4% over the past year and has trailed the S&P 500 by roughly 16 points — so VR Adviser wasn't sitting on big gains when it trimmed. Whether that's a reason to look closer or step back depends entirely on your own thesis for small-cap biotech exposure, not on what a sector fund did with its position sizing.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.