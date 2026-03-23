What Major Changes Will Tesla FSD v14.3 Bring for Drivers?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has announced the timing for the next major update to its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system version 14.3.



For the past few months, vehicles equipped with Hardware 4 have been running FSD v14.2 and its minor updates, with v14.2.2.5 currently being the latest version. This release has received mixed feedback. While some features improve with new releases, some aspects may slightly regress.



In general, driving behavior has become more refined, but users are eagerly awaiting v14.3, especially after Tesla CEO Elon Musk described it as the version where a crucial final piece comes together. Per Musk, the update would introduce more reasoning capabilities and reinforcement learning.



Originally expected earlier in the year, v14.3 is designed to improve decision-making by adding better logic and reasoning, which could address key issues like navigation, which is currently a common complaint among users.



While v14.2 marked a significant step forward compared to earlier versions, recent updates have been somewhat inconsistent. Some features have improved, but others, particularly confidence and assertiveness, have shown signs of decline, making overall progress harder to evaluate.



Per Musk’s post on X, Tesla is already testing v14.3 internally, with a broader rollout expected within a few weeks, likely by late April.



There is strong anticipation that v14.3 could be a breakthrough for Tesla’s FSD technology. Some believe it may even be the version powering certain robotaxis operating in Austin, TX, including fully driverless ones.



The update could also introduce new features like “Banish” (or “Reverse Summon”), which would allow a car to drop off passengers and then park itself. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Updates on Autonomous Driving by Other Automakers

In December 2025, Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN announced that its Universal Hands-Free (UHF) would expand hands-free driving beyond highways to any clearly marked road, covering about 3.5 million miles in the United States and Canada. It maintains lanes and following distance, but won’t handle traffic lights or sharp turns. Unlike Enhanced Highway Assist, which was limited to mapped roads, Rivian’s UHF will remove map restrictions. It will be offered via Rivian’s Autonomy+ subscription, priced at $2,500 one-time or $49.99 per month, launching in early 2026.



In October 2025, Lucid Group, Inc. LCID announced that it is set to introduce “mind-off” driving, enabling cars to operate autonomously in normal conditions without constant human oversight. The system will use Nvidia’s Drive AV platform along with cameras, radar and lidar for enhanced perception. Per Lucid’s Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff, the feature is expected in the coming years, but not by 2026. It will debut in Lucid’s upcoming midsize vehicle before expanding to other models.

TSLA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry in the past six months. Its shares have lost 16.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, TSLA appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 13.09, higher than the industry’s 3.01.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2026 EPS has moved down 13 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2027 EPS has improved 4 cents in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.