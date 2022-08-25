What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

What happened

Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year.

Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Nikola shares were still 3.6% above yesterday's closing price.

So what

Nikola had already produced more than 50 of its battery electric trucks as of June 30, and expects to deliver between 300 and 500 before the end of the year. Its hydrogen-fueled FCEVs will come next with prototypes built and beta testing starting. In its second-quarter conference call with investors, the company said it plans to begin commercial production late next year. Amazon's comments about hydrogen fuel today has investors more excited about the prospects of Nikola's FCEVs.

Now what

The deal announced today is for Amazon to purchase liquid green hydrogen from Plug Power starting in 2025. Kara Hurst, Amazon's head of worldwide sustainability, stated that the e-commerce company wants to be an early adopter of the fuel source to help drive decarbonization in sectors including long-haul trucking. If others follow Amazon's lead, it's a good indicator that demand will be growing for Nikola's trucks.

Nikola's Tre FCEV is currently in pilot testing with transportation company TTSI in southern California. TTSI has committed to buying 70 of Nikola's fuel cell trucks along with 30 of its battery electric versions. Investors know that if Amazon or other shippers become future customers, too, it could mean good things for Nikola's future prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Nikola Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nikola Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Howard Smith has positions in Amazon and Nikola Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.