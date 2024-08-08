News & Insights

What to look for in a Broker Dealer

August 08, 2024

Being an independent financial advisor gives you the freedom to design your business, but it also requires finding the right support to manage associated challenges. Choosing a broker-dealer that aligns with your business model and values is crucial for success.

 

In your next broker dealer, you need to make sure they can provide you with essentials for managing and growing your platform. These include client service teams, research insights and marketing expertise. 

 

Evaluate potential partners based on their technology, service quality, and transition support to ensure they enhance your practice. The right broker-dealer will help you thrive and achieve your business goals.

Finsum: Keep in mind a combination of what your current broker dealer is lacking and potential innovations when selecting a new BD. 

