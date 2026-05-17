What Lone Peak’s $20 Million Thermon Exit Could Signal After Record Earnings

Key Points

Lone Peak Global Investors sold 430,230 shares of Thermon; the estimated transaction value was $20.05 million based on average quarterly prices.

Meanwhile, the net position value declined by $15.99 million.

The exit represents a 3.34% change in 13F AUM.

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Lone Peak Global Investors reported a full exit from Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) as of its May 14, 2026, SEC filing, selling approximately 430,230 shares for an estimated $20.05 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Lone Peak Global Investors fully liquidated its position in Thermon during the first quarter, reducing holdings by 430,230 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $20.05 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The net position change for the stake, including price movement, was a decrease of $15.99 million.

What else to know

Lone Peak Global Investors sold out its Thermon position.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:HSIC: $27.82 million (4.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:KDP: $27.24 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE:UPS: $26.14 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSE:OPLN: $24.98 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:CAH: $24.12 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Thermon shares were priced at $68.61, up about 120% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 25% gain.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $522.01 million Net income (TTM) $58.80 million Market capitalization $2.2 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $68.61

Company snapshot

Thermon Group offers engineered industrial process heating solutions, including electric and gas heating products, heat tracing systems, control and monitoring solutions, and specialty products for a range of industrial applications.

The firm generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and sale of process heating equipment, complemented by engineering, installation, and maintenance services for process industries worldwide.

It serves customers in chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, rail and transit, commercial, transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, mineral processing, data centers, and semiconductor sectors.

Thermon Group is a leading provider of industrial process heating solutions with a global footprint and a diversified customer base across critical infrastructure sectors. The company leverages its engineering expertise and comprehensive service offerings to deliver tailored solutions that address complex thermal management needs. Its strategic focus on innovation and end-to-end project support positions Thermon as a preferred partner for process industries requiring reliability and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

After the stock more than doubled over the past year, Lone Peak may simply be rotating capital elsewhere while Thermon trades near all-time highs — because ultimately, Thermon’s underlying business momentum still appears strong. In February, the company reported record quarterly revenue of $147.3 million, up nearly 10% year over year, alongside record bookings of $158.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margins above 24%. Management also raised full-year guidance and highlighted accelerating demand tied to data centers, electrification, LNG, and power infrastructure.



Then in April, Thermon said its liquid load bank quote pipeline tied to AI-focused data centers had climbed above $100 million, up nearly 70% from just two months prior, while its broader multi-year opportunity pipeline reached roughly $400 million.



For long-term investors, the key question is valuation versus execution. Thermon clearly has momentum, especially around AI infrastructure and industrial electrification, but after a 120% rally, some investors may see more upside elsewhere.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Thermon Group and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.