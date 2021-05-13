What Lies Ahead for Tech Stocks & ETFs?

(1:00) - Big Tech Earnings Continue To Crush Estimates

(6:30) - Will Biden’s Tax Plans Impact Tech Stocks?

(11:50) - Stocks Investors Should Keep On Their Radar

(14:00) - Loup Frontier Tech ETF: LOUP

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, about the outlook for tech stocks. Gene is a well-known tech expert, and his firm is the index provider for the Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF LOUP.

Big tech companies—Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL and Facebook FB—reported blockbuster results recently, crushing estimates. The combined annual revenue of these five tech giants is about $1.2 trillion, up 25% year-over-year, as they emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic economy.

Despite stellar results, these stocks have been under pressure lately and led the market sell-off yesterday, after the hot inflation report. Investors have been concerned about stretched valuations, inflation fears and regulatory risk.

Many investors are rotating into cyclical areas of the market and while the near-term outlook favors cyclicals, investors should not overlook the long-term growth prospects of big tech. Gene still believes that Apple will be the top performing FAANG in 2021, followed by Google, and Netflix NFLX could be the worst.

LOUP ETF invests in companies that influence the future of technology including artificial intelligence (AI), computer perception, robotics, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and mixed/augmented reality.

The fund's holdings include Baidu BIDU, Himax Technologies HIMX and Unity Software U. Some of these frontier tech stocks have stumbled lately on worries about rising inflation and higher interest rates. Is it time to buy the dip in these stocks? Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



INNV-LOUP FT (LOUP): ETF Research Reports



Unity Software Inc. (U): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.