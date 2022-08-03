What Lies Ahead for Star Bulk Carriers' (SBLK) Q2 Earnings?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 27.7% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.09%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Star Bulk Carriers this earnings season.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Star Bulk Carriers’ second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $378.32 million, indicating 21.5% growth year over year. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across voyage revenues and time charter equivalent revenues.

On the flip side, higher bunker expenses as a result of increased fuel prices and higher vessel operating expenses due to higher crew expenses might bother Star Bulk Carriers’bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Star Bulk Carriers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Star Bulk Carriers has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector can consider stocks like Werner Enterprises WERN and International Seaways INSW, as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat estimates this reporting cycle.

Werner has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. WERN will release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.

Werner’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are impressive. Improvement in the freight scenario is aiding performances of the Logistics and Truckload Transportation Services segments.

International Seaways has an Earnings ESP of +27.57% and is currently a #2 Ranked player. INSW will release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9.

International Seaways provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. This tanker company owns and operates a fleet including ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers.

