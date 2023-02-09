What Lies Ahead for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) in Q4 Earnings?

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised downward by 20.4% in the past 60 days. SBLK has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, missing once. The average beat is 11.85%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-eps-surprise | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that are expected to have impacted Star Bulk’s December-quarter performance.

We expect vessel operating expenses to have been high in the to-be-reported quarter. This is likely to have dented SBLK’s bottom-line performance. Costs are most likely to have shot up due to increased crew expenses and elevated fuel expenses.

Moreover, supply-chain disruptions are likely to have dampened this shipping company’s results.

On a brighter note, buoyant travel demand is likely to have boosted voyage revenues in the December quarter. Continued fleet expansion initiatives are also likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Star Bulk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Star Bulk has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in-line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Star Bulk carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, since our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. EXPD will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 21.

The company has a current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.88 per share, which has been revised 8.67% upward in the past 60 days. EXPD has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters by an average of 22.1%.

Copa Holdings CPA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. CPA will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15.

We expect Copa’s fourth-quarter performance to have been aided by upbeat air-travel demand. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters by an average of 48.95%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.