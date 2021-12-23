What Lies Ahead for JFrog?

Software developer JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) is riding on strong demand for DevOps tools and practices. The pandemic has shown us the practicality of going digital.

Growing demand for software that allows companies to digitally interact with customers or employees is perpetually driving the demand for JFrog’s products and services.

Notably, research firm 451 Research found from its industry surveys that 13% of its surveyed companies introduced new DevOps strategies, and 31% upgraded their existing strategies. The survey concluded that the pandemic has increased the demand for DevOps.

Expert Confident about JFrog

Needham analyst Jack Andrews recently weighed in on the fundamentals of FROG stock and emerged with a positive stance. He pointed out that DevOps tools, particularly CI/CD platforms, Binary Management, and Monitoring, are the key components of the current digital requirement by automating the intermediate processes between checking developers’ codes and deploying the codes into production, making the entire process quicker.

Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $71.

“Our BUY recommendation is based on FROG's pivotal role in the delivery of continuous software and a host of untapped growth vectors that we believe are gathering momentum and represent a source of material upside from our base estimates,” explained Andrews.

Moreover, the analyst believes the company has the potential to capture this “developer-driven opportunity in a capital-efficient manner,” as conclusive from its impressive top-line performance and margin metrics. Andrews is also positive about JFrog having multiple avenues to generate sustainable high growth rates over the long run.

Wall Street Weighs In

The consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy for JFrog shows a cautiously optimistic stance on the stock, based on two Buys and two Holds. The FROG stock forecast is $53, indicating 78% upside to the present share prices.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Chandrima Sanyal did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

