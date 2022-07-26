What Lies Ahead for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q2 Earnings?

GasLog Partners LP GLOP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022results on Jul 28, before market opens.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for GasLog this earnings season.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GasLog’s second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $78.87 million, indicating 12.1% growth year over year.

On the flip side, rising vessel operating costs and increase in general and administrative expenses might bother GasLog’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLOP’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 17.9% in the past 60 days. The company also has an unimpressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and lagged in the remaining two quarters, the average miss being 10.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GasLog this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

GasLog has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

GasLog Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise

GasLog Partners LP price-eps-surprise | GasLog Partners LP Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on their second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Kirby KEX has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank #2. KEX will release results on Jul 28. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kirby has an expected earnings growth rate of 282.14% for the current year. KEX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average.

KEX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Southwest Airlines Co.LUV has an Earnings ESP of +4.64% and a Zacks Rank #3. Improved air-travel demand is likely to aid LUV’s results.LUV will release results on Jul 28.

Southwest has an expected earnings growth rate of 226.98% for the current year. LUV delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.5%, on average.

Southwest has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%.

Old Dominion Freight LineODFL has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. ODFL will release results on Jul 27.

Old Dominion has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.9% for the current year. ODFL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average.

ODFL has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.98%.

