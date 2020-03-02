What Lies Ahead for Cassava Sciences (SAVA) in Q4 Earnings?

At fourth-quarter 2019 earnings conference, we expect investors to focus on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s SAVA updates related to its lead candidate PT-125, a proprietary small molecule drug, being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

In the last reported quarter, Cassava Sciences delivered a positive surprise of 75.00%.

Shares of Cassava Sciences have skyrocketed 367.5% in the past year versus the industry’s decline of 15.2%.

Let’s see, how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Major Updates on Q4 Earnings Call

In absence of a marketed product in the company’s portfolio, investors’ focus will be on the updates related to Cassava Sciences’ pipeline development. Cassava Sciences was earlier known as Pain Therapeutics.

Investors will be keen to get the latest details on Cassava Sciences’ lead candidate PT-125, which is being developed in a mid-stage study for the treatment of AD. In September 2019, the company reported positive results from a phase IIa study, data from which demonstrated that all evaluable Alzheimer’s patients showed a biomarker response to PTI-125.

Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences initiated a phase IIb study on PTI-125 in Alzheimer’s patients with funding provided by National Institutes of Health (NIH). The enrollment in this study was completed this January with top-line data expected in mid-2020.

We expect management to provide a detailed update on the same during the upcoming investor’s call.

Moreover, Cassava Sciences is developing PTI-125DX, a simple blood test to detect or confirm if a person has Alzheimer’s disease. The company seeks to gain regulatory approval for PTI-125 for AD and PTI-125Dx for the diagnosis of AD. Notably, its Alzheimer’s program gains financial support from NIH.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cassava Sciences this season. The right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise. But this is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Cassava Sciences has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: Cassava Sciences carries a Zacks Rank #3, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cassava Sciences, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cassava Sciences, Inc. Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few healthcare stocks worth considering as our model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI has an Earnings ESP of +14.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO has an Earnings ESP of +28.04% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP has an Earnings ESP of +13.51% and is a #3 Ranked stock.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.