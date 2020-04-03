What Lessons Investors Can Learn From Latest Jobs Report

Today, as the first Friday of the month, is jobs report day. It is the day when the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes the data for the previous month, including the total Non-Farm Payrolls (NFPs), or jobs in the economy, and the unemployment rate. In normal times jobs day is the most important day in the economic calendar most months. Sometimes a Fed announcement or another specific thing can have more impact but during the decade long recovery from the recession, jobs have been the best and most widely followed indicator of economic health.

Now, it seems, nobody cares about the numbers, but that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from them.

We got an idea yesterday of what to expect this morning, when the weekly unemployment claims for last week were released. They were an eye-popping 6.6 million, yet the market barely reacted, and finished the day with the Dow up nearly 500 points. It therefore came as no real surprise when this morning’s print for NFPs came in at -700,000, significantly worse than most economists’ forecasts, and the pre-market trading once again continued in the same range as before. It was as if nothing had happened.

The more astute among you may have registered an anomaly between the two numbers mentioned above and, in doing so, realized in part why traders aren’t reacting to these data. If 6.6 million people registered for unemployment benefits in the last week of March, how were only 700,000 jobs lost in the month?

The simple fact is that data like these aren’t accurate when things are moving quickly. The NFP number is produced by surveying businesses, and the unemployment number by surveying households. Both numbers depend on the willingness and ability of those surveyed to give accurate answers, and at times of crisis, those things are far from certain. That is why there are revisions to the previous month’s numbers included in each report, and why the most reliable indication of actual trends is a moving average of those revised numbers.

The problem there is obvious. The numbers arrived at from a moving average of revised data are always out of date. So, we have a choice. We can use inherently flawed and inaccurate data, or we can use data old enough to be basically irrelevant. Maybe we just shouldn’t place so much emphasis on the jobs report at all?

That is an important thing to keep in mind once all this dies down, but there are a couple of other things that these numbers reveal too.

As I mentioned, the 700,000 drop in NFPs was, despite the obvious clash with the 6.6 million new unemployment claims last week, still worse than economists’ average expectations. Clearly, even the most educated guesses in times like this are not very reliable.

Interestingly, though, despite what the forecasters said, my initial reaction when I saw the number this morning was “Phew, that wasn’t too bad…” and I’m pretty sure a lot of other people felt the same. That says a lot about how our expectations are shaped.

The economists’ estimates are flawed because they use historical models to assess the impact of events in any month, and there is no historical precedent for what is happening now. The layman’s expectations aren’t modeled or data-dependent, they are shaped by headlines and the news cycle. The constant drumbeat of bad news and dire warnings may be justified right now and serve a purpose in keeping us all safe, but the fear they engender is not a good basis for rational analysis.

The simple fact is that this morning’s jobs report meant nothing in the immediate sense, and the market’s complete lack of reaction was perfectly logical. The market impact of economic data is dependent on how the numbers relate to expectations and right now, those expectations are all over the place. Once this has passed and we begin to return to some kind of normalcy, we should remember that neither computer-modelling nor our gut feelings are infallible, nor are the numbers always accurate and reliable.

That doesn’t mean that none of the above will or should play a part in our decision making, just that they should be used in the knowledge of their fallibility.

