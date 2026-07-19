What to Know About ServiceTitan's CFO Sherry David Selling 2,276 Shares for $181,000

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 2,276 shares for approximately ~$181,000 at a weighted-average price of $79.31 per share on July 15, 2026.

This disposition reduced the executive's direct stake by 0.57%, leaving her with a remaining equity position of ~396,000 shares.

The activity was conducted through direct ownership, and the executive reported no indirect holdings in this filing.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Jan. 15, 2026, which facilitates pre-scheduled liquidity for insiders.

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Sherry David, Chief Financial Officer of ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN), sold 2,276 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 2,276 Transaction value ~$181,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 395,756 Post-transaction value $31.01 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($79.31); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026, market close ($78.35).

Key questions

What was the mechanical nature of this disposition?

The sale of 2,276 shares was executed in multiple tranches with weighted-average prices ranging from $78.00 to $81.74. This activity was mandated by a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established six months prior, suggesting a routine management of the insider's equity portfolio rather than a reaction to recent market volatility.

The sale of 2,276 shares was executed in multiple tranches with weighted-average prices ranging from $78.00 to $81.74. This activity was mandated by a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established six months prior, suggesting a routine management of the insider's equity portfolio rather than a reaction to recent market volatility. How does this sale affect the CFO's overall equity exposure in ServiceTitan?

Despite the disposition, Sherry David maintains a substantial direct position of 395,756 shares. This remaining stake has a market value of $31.01 million as of the July 15, 2026, close, indicating the executive retains significant alignment with the company’s long-term performance.

Despite the disposition, Sherry David maintains a substantial direct position of 395,756 shares. This remaining stake has a market value of $31.01 million as of the July 15, 2026, close, indicating the executive retains significant alignment with the company’s long-term performance. What is the broader financial context surrounding this filing?

As of July 15, 2026, market close, ServiceTitan shares have declined 30% over the trailing year. The company currently reports trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.0 billion and a net loss of $136.3 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $78.35 Market Capitalization $7.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$136.3 million

Company Snapshot

ServiceTitan provides cloud-based software solutions for managing field service operations, including installation, maintenance, and repair services for residential and commercial infrastructure systems.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, generating recurring revenue from service contractors and field service businesses that utilize its platform for operational management.

ServiceTitan primarily serves small to mid-sized field service contractors in the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services sectors across North America.

ServiceTitan is a leading provider of field service management software with a market capitalization of $7.5 billion and TTM revenue of $1.0 billion. The company serves a fragmented market of field service businesses seeking digital transformation and operational efficiency solutions. With 3,414 employees and a presence across North America, ServiceTitan is positioned as a critical infrastructure provider for the skilled trades sector.

What this transaction means for investors

I don’t think investors should read too much into CFO David’s sales, as they were part of a pre-planned sales strategy rather than an opinion on the stock’s current pricing. That said, ServiceTitan’s shares are down 35% over the last year as AI threatens to supposedly disrupt anything software-related — but I think those fears are overdone in TTAN stock’s case.

Certainly, new apps and niche solutions will be “vibecoded” by clever humans paired with their favorite AI models, but I don’t believe the blue-collar workers who use ServiceTitan’s solutions will be the ones to lead that charge. In fact, ServiceTitan’s platform should not only be resilient against AI but also a potential benefactor. Already bolstered by high switching costs, TTAN is quickly integrating AI across its full suite of solutions, which range from lead generation, scheduling, dispatching, performance, payments, and marketing to back-office services that go with each.

To think about it in Rule Breaker terms, ServiceTitan passes the snap test with flying colors, as blue-collar workers on the platform would be virtually unable to do their jobs that day without them. That said, while I really like ServiceTitan’s operations, stock-based compensation (SBC) still equals 20% of its revenue, so this ratio needs to be reined in as the company matures. However, growing sales by 25% in its latest quarter -- and with margins improving despite its hefty SBC -- ServiceTitan is already a starter position for me, and I’ll be steadily adding to it on any dips or positive quarterly results.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool recommends ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.