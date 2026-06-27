What to Know About OrbiMed's $39 Million Enliven Therapeutics Stock Sale Amid a 130% Rally

Key Points

Orbimed Advisors reported selling 860,123 shares of ELVN on June 22, 2026, generating a transaction value of approximately $39.0 million at an average price of $45.36 per share.

This transaction represented 11.60% of Advisors Llc Orbimed's total indirect holdings, reducing indirect ownership from 7,415,225 to 6,555,102 shares.

All shares were held indirectly via OrbiMed-managed entities.

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On June 22, 2026, Orbimed Advisors, a 10% Owner of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN), disclosed the indirect sale of 860,123 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $39.0 million, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 860,123 Transaction value ~$39.0 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,555,102

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.36); post-transaction value based on June 22, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What is the structure of Orbimed's ownership post-transaction?

Following this transaction, all remaining 6,555,102 shares reported in the filing are held indirectly through OrbiMed Genesis Master Fund, L.P. and OrbiMed Private Investments VII, LP.

Following this transaction, all remaining 6,555,102 shares reported in the filing are held indirectly through OrbiMed Genesis Master Fund, L.P. and OrbiMed Private Investments VII, LP. What proportion of total holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The sale represented 11.60% of Advisors Llc Orbimed's total indirect holdings prior to the transaction, reflecting a meaningful reduction in its aggregate ownership but not a full exit.

The sale represented 11.60% of Advisors Llc Orbimed's total indirect holdings prior to the transaction, reflecting a meaningful reduction in its aggregate ownership but not a full exit. How does current trading context relate to the transaction price?

The shares were sold at around $45.36 per share, while the stock closed at $45.96 on June 22, 2026, and subsequently increased to $50 as of June 26, 2026, indicating a modest appreciation post-sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.6 billion Net income (TTM) -$98.78 million 1-year price change 130%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 22nd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Enliven Therapeutics focuses on the clinical development of small-molecule kinase inhibitors, with its leading candidates ELVN-001 (for chronic myeloid leukemia) and ELVN-002 (for HER2-mutant cancers) both in Phase 1 trials.

The company operates a research-driven model, aiming to generate future revenue by successfully developing, obtaining regulatory approval, and commercializing or licensing its oncology drug candidates.

The primary target market includes adult patients with cancer, specifically those with chronic myeloid leukemia or HER2-driven malignancies, as well as the healthcare providers and institutions treating these populations.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with a focus on innovative small-molecule therapies for cancer. With a lean team, the company channels resources into advancing its pipeline of kinase inhibitors for high-need oncology indications. Its strategy centers on leveraging deep scientific expertise to address unmet medical needs and create differentiated therapies in the competitive cancer therapeutics landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after trimming roughly 860,000 shares, OrbiMed remains a major shareholder with more than 6.5 million shares held indirectly, signaling continued conviction despite taking some profits after the stock's roughly 130% gain over the past year.



The company's investment case continues to hinge on clinical execution. Earlier this month, the firm announced updated positive data from the Phase 1 ENABLE clinical trial evaluating ELVN-001, and in May, Enliven reiterated plans to launch the pivotal Phase 3 ENABLE-2 trial in the second half of the year. CEO Rick Fair said recent momentum in the CML market "validates a remaining unmet need and a compelling long-term opportunity," adding that management believes ELVN-001 has the potential to become a best-in-class therapy. The biotech also finished the first quarter with $452.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which management expects will fund operations into the first half of 2029.



The balance sheet has strengthened further since then. Earlier this month, Enliven closed an upsized public offering that generated approximately $460 million in gross proceeds, providing additional capital to advance its pipeline.



For long-term investors, OrbiMed's sale is worth watching, but Enliven's clinical milestones, cash position, and execution remain far more important drivers of the stock than a single institutional sale.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.