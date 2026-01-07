What to Know About One Maze Insider's $3 Million Stock Sale as Shares Surge 150%

Key Points

A Maze insider recently exercised 72,500 shares and then immediately sold them for an aggregate transaction value of approximately $2.94 million.

As such, the shares originated from option exercises that were fully vested and immediately liquidated.

The transaction was conducted entirely through direct holdings; no indirect entities participated.

Atul Dandekar, chief strategy and business officer of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE), executed an option exercise and immediate sale of 72,500 shares for a total consideration of approximately $2.94 million, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 72,500 Transaction value $2.94 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,503 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $420,645

The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.56), and the post-transaction value based on the Dec. 30 market close ($40.56).

Key Questions

What is the significance of this sale relative to Dandekar's total direct holdings?

This transaction involved the net sale of 87.35% of Dandekar's directly held shares, materially reducing his direct position from 83,003 to 10,503 shares. However, a Form 3 filing from earlier this year details ownership of stock options for about 318,500 shares.

The activity reflects an option exercise and immediate sale, meaning the shares sold were not previously held as common stock but generated through the exercise of vested options, with no effect on pre-existing indirect holdings.

Based on disclosures, the majority of Dandekar's residual exposure is now derivative-based.

The scale of the sale is dictated by the exercise of a single large option grant, with remaining share capacity now limited, and aligns with administrative vesting rather than a pattern of multiple open-market sales.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 12/30/25) $40.37 Market capitalization $1.94 billion Net income (TTM) ($126.13 million) 1-year price change 150%

Company Snapshot

Maze Therapeutics develops small molecule precision medicines targeting renal, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, and obesity, with lead candidates MZE829 (phase II, APOL1 kidney disease) and MZE782 (phase I, chronic kidney disease).

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the advancement of proprietary drug candidates and potential future licensing or commercialization.

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of precision medicines for renal and metabolic diseases. With a focused pipeline and expertise in small molecule therapeutics, the company leverages genetic insights to address significant unmet medical needs. Its strategy centers on advancing differentiated assets through clinical development to establish a competitive position in targeted therapeutic areas.

What this transaction means for investors

Dandekar’s transaction seems much less about conviction and more about compensation mechanics at a clinical-stage biotech entering a milestone-heavy period. Maze Therapeutics is still pre-revenue, but it closed the third quarter with $383.9 million in cash and marketable securities -- enough runway to fund operations into 2028 -- following an oversubscribed private placement. With multiple Phase 2 readouts expected in 2026, balance-sheet strength remains the core variable shaping risk and upside. And the staggering 150% surge in Maze’s stock over the past year certainly suggests investors are bullish.



Dandekar’s transactions were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in September, and they also mark his first reported sale since joining the company in 2021. While the transaction reduced his directly held shares by roughly 87%, another filing shows he still holds options covering a larger number of shares.



Ultimately, this sale reflects the monetization of a single vested option grant and shouldn’t be seen as a change in outlook. With clinical catalysts ahead and ample liquidity in place, Maze’s long-term value creation will hinge on trial execution, not this type of insider liquidity event.

Glossary

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares, typically by paying a preset price.

Immediate sale: Selling shares immediately after acquiring them, often used with exercised options to realize value quickly.

Form 4: An SEC filing that reports insider trades, including purchases, sales, and option exercises by company insiders.

Direct holdings: Shares or securities owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, such as trusts or family members, through which an insider may hold company securities.

Vested options: Stock options that have met required conditions and are now eligible to be exercised by the holder.

Derivative-based exposure: Investment exposure through financial instruments like options, rather than direct ownership of the underlying asset.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of a security.

Aggregate transaction value: The total dollar amount generated from a group of related transactions.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical: A company developing drugs that are currently being tested in human clinical trials, not yet approved for sale.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

