What to Know About One Fund's $3.9 Million S&P 500 ETF Sale Last Quarter

Key Points

Weaver Capital sold 88,895 shares in STRV in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.90 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $4.51 million, reflecting both the sale and price changes.

The quarter-end STRV holding stood at 277,643 shares valued at $11.65 million.

STRV now accounts for 2.53% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On April 17, 2026, Weaver Capital Management reported selling 88,895 shares of the Strive 500 ETF (NYSE:STRV), an estimated $3.90 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 17, 2026, Weaver Capital Management reduced its position in Strive 500 ETF by 88,895 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $3.90 million, based on average closing prices for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake in Strive 500 ETF was 277,643 shares, valued at $11.65 million.

What else to know

Weaver Capital Management’s sale brings the STRV stake to 2.53% of 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IEI: $27.44 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SCHG: $24.92 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSE: FLXR: $19.94 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE: BRK-B: $16.20 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTV: $15.37 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 16, 2026, the Strive 500 ETF shares were priced at $45.24, up 35% over the past year, in line with the S&P 500’s similar gain in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1 billion Price (as of market close 4/16/26) $45.24 Dividend yield 1% 1-year total return 35%

ETF snapshot

STRV’s investment strategy seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P 500 Index by holding substantially all assets in the index’s component securities.

The portfolio composition is diversified across large-cap U.S. equities, mirroring the S&P 500 constituents with a high correlation target (95% or higher before fees and expenses).

The fund structure is an exchange-traded fund with a focus on efficient index tracking.

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) offers investors exposure to the performance of the S&P 500 Index through a passively managed, index-tracking strategy.

What this transaction means for investors

This ultimately looks like a portfolio reshuffle within large-cap exposure rather than a directional call on the market, especially since the fund has been performing well and Weaver still retains some exposure to it. STRV is designed to closely track large-cap U.S. equities, with a correlation target above 95% and a low 0.0545% expense ratio. In other words, it should behave very similarly to the S&P 500, which aligns with the roughly 35% one-year gain cited. That makes the trim less about performance dissatisfaction and more about positioning.



Weaver’s top holdings tell the story. Its largest position is in short-term Treasurys at 6%, followed by growth and factor ETFs like SCHG and VTV, an overall mix that leans more toward tactical tilts than pure passive exposure.



At 2.5% of assets, STRV is still meaningful but clearly not core compared to the fund’s largest positions. So the reduction certainly looks incremental and not structural.



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