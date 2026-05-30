What to Know About a New $18 Million Bet on Cal-Maine Foods

Key Points

Twin Lions reported a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods last quarter, buying up 221,544 shares.

The quarter-end value increased by $17.54 million as a result.

The transaction represented 11% of Twin Lions’ 13F reportable assets under management.

10 stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods ›

Twin Lions Management reported a new position in Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) as of May 14, 2026, acquiring 221,544 shares in an estimated $18.20 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, Twin Lions Management initiated a new position in Cal-Maine Foods by purchasing 221,544 shares. The estimated transaction value was $18.20 million, calculated using average closing prices for the first quarter of 2026. The stake’s valuation at quarter-end rose by $17.54 million, reflecting both share acquisition and changes in Cal-Maine Foods’ stock price.

What else to know

This was a new position for Twin Lions Management LLC; the stake represented 10.6% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: CACC: $41.16 million (24.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: MBUU: $28.85 million (17.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: OZK: $22.26 million (13.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SEB: $17.88 million (10.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: CALM: $17.54 million (10.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, Cal-Maine Foods shares were priced at $74.72, down 20% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $695 million Dividend Yield 6% Price (as of Friday) $74.72

Company Snapshot

Cal-Maine Foods produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs, including specialty eggs such as cage-free, organic, and nutritionally enhanced varieties under brands like Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The firm operates an integrated model focused on large-scale egg production and distribution, generating revenue primarily from the sale of shell eggs and specialty egg products.

It serves national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, and foodservice distributors across the southwestern, southeastern, midwestern, and mid-Atlantic United States.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs in the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs under a variety of brand names. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, and foodservice distributors.

What this transaction means for investors

Falling egg prices have hit Cal-Maine pretty hard this past year, but Twin Lions seems to be betting on a company that remains highly profitable and is reshaping its earnings mix to become less dependent on volatile commodity cycles.



Still, the headline numbers from Cal-Maine's latest quarter looked rough at first glance. Net sales fell 53% to $667 million, and net income dropped 90% to $50.5 million as egg prices normalized from unusually elevated levels a year ago. But management's commentary suggests that's only part of the story. Specialty eggs accounted for 50.5% of shell egg sales during the quarter, while prepared foods contributed 9.5% of total revenue, continuing a shift toward businesses that can produce more durable earnings over time.



CEO Sherman Miller said recent price weakness provided a "real-time test" of the company's strategy, arguing that operational execution and product mix mattered more than spot egg prices. The company also expanded its prepared foods and ingredient capabilities through the acquisition of assets from Creighton Brothers.



Nevertheless, Cal-Maine still holds more than $1.15 billion in cash and short-term investments while generating significant profits even in a much weaker pricing environment. And if management succeeds in building a larger specialty and prepared foods business, future earnings could prove less cyclical than many investors expect.

Should you buy stock in Cal-Maine Foods right now?

Before you buy stock in Cal-Maine Foods, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cal-Maine Foods wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cal-Maine Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.