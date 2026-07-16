What to Know About This Mineralys Insider Sale Before a December FDA Date

Key Points

The CEO of Mineralys reported selling 10,700 shares for $291,468 on July 13, 2026.

The transaction reduced direct common stock holdings by 2%, as reported in the Form 4.

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on January 28, 2025.

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Chief Executive Officer Jon Congleton reported a sale of 10,700 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) on July 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 10,700 Transaction value $291,468 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 603,621 Post-transaction value $16.65 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.24); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026 market close ($27.59).

Key questions

How does this transaction align with the insider's total equity position?

Following the sale of 10,700 shares, Congleton maintains a direct position of 603,621 shares. This represents 98% of the executive's prior direct holdings, indicating a modest adjustment to the total investment.

Following the sale of 10,700 shares, Congleton maintains a direct position of 603,621 shares. This represents 98% of the executive's prior direct holdings, indicating a modest adjustment to the total investment. What is the regulatory context for the timing of this sale?

The transaction was scheduled via a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in January 2025. These plans allow corporate insiders to diversify their portfolios through pre-planned trades, mitigating concerns regarding the use of non-public material information.

The transaction was scheduled via a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in January 2025. These plans allow corporate insiders to diversify their portfolios through pre-planned trades, mitigating concerns regarding the use of non-public material information. What is the company's current development focus?

Mineralys Therapeutics is currently advancing lorundrostat, an investigational aldosterone synthase inhibitor, through clinical trials as a potential treatment for uncontrolled hypertension and associated cardiovascular complications.

Mineralys Therapeutics is currently advancing lorundrostat, an investigational aldosterone synthase inhibitor, through clinical trials as a potential treatment for uncontrolled hypertension and associated cardiovascular complications. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

The company's shares yielded a 90% return over the 12-month period ending on the July 13, 2026 transaction date, with the firm maintaining a market capitalization of $2 billion as of the July 14, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $27.28 Market Capitalization $2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$151.8 million One Year Total Return 90%

Company Snapshot

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for hypertension and cardiovascular disease, with lorundrostat, an orally administered aldosterone synthase inhibitor, as its primary investigational asset.

The company operates under a development-stage business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials with the objective of achieving regulatory approval and commercialization in the cardiovascular therapeutic space.

Mineralys targets patients with difficult-to-treat, uncontrolled hypertension and related cardiovascular complications, positioning its therapies for the substantial patient population requiring improved treatment options.

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $2 billion, currently advancing investigational therapies for cardiovascular disease management. The company operates with a lean operational footprint while maintaining focus on its lead candidate, lorundrostat, which addresses an underserved patient population with resistant hypertension. As a pre-revenue clinical entity, Mineralys is positioned within the high-risk, high-reward segment of the biotechnology sector, with value creation contingent upon successful clinical development and regulatory approval of its pipeline assets.

What this transaction means for investors

When a chief executive parts with about 2% of his stock on a schedule locked in more than a year earlier, especially with shares up 90% over the past year, this really just seems like a diversification or financial planning move.



More important is what’s on the horizon for Mineralys, which has an FDA decision date of December 22 for lorundrostat, its blood-pressure drug, after the agency accepted the filing backed by two pivotal trials showing meaningful, durable reductions. The company is pre-revenue and burning cash, posting a $39.3 million loss for the quarter ending March 31, but its $646.1 million cash pile funds operations into 2028 (before a $150 million offering in June), well past that decision. Congleton called the FDA acceptance a "significant milestone." And that’s why, ultimately, the sale here is noise. Instead, the December 22 approval decision, plus whether Mineralys launches alone or with a partner, is what actually decides the stock.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Mineralys Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.