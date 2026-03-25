What to Know About Miami International Stock as One Director Sells $1.5 Million in Shares Amid 20% One-Year Gain

Key Points

A director of Miami International Holdings reported selling 37,917 shares for about $1.48 million at an average price of $39.00 per share on March 19, 2026.

The sale reduced his position to 142,375 directly owned common shares post-transaction.

The transaction involved the exercise of 12,917 options with all shares sold directly.

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Kurt M. Eckert, a director of Miami International Holdings (NYSE:MIAX), reported the sale of 37,917 shares of common stock—via option exercise and immediate disposition—for a total of approximately $1.48 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing covering March 19, 2026.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 37,917 Transaction value $1.5 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 142,375 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.56 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.00); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close ($39.00).

Key questions

What was the structure of the transaction, and does it reflect a change in ownership intent?

The filing documents the exercise of 12,917 fully vested options and the immediate open-market sale of a larger 37,917-share block, reducing Kurt M. Eckert’s direct stake.

The filing documents the exercise of 12,917 fully vested options and the immediate open-market sale of a larger 37,917-share block, reducing Kurt M. Eckert’s direct stake. How material was this sale relative to the insider’s prior holdings?

The sale accounted for 21.03% of the director’s direct common shares, a substantial but not complete reduction, with 142,375 common shares—valued at approximately $5.56 million as of March 19, 2026—remaining in direct ownership.

The sale accounted for 21.03% of the director’s direct common shares, a substantial but not complete reduction, with 142,375 common shares—valued at approximately $5.56 million as of March 19, 2026—remaining in direct ownership. What is the current context for valuation and liquidity?

The average sale price of $39.00 per share closely matched the market close of $39.02 on March 19, 2026, suggesting the disposition was executed at prevailing market values without material price impact.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.36 billion Net income (TTM) -$70.03 million Price (as of market close 2026-03-19) $39.00

Company snapshot

Miami International Holdings operates multiple U.S. and international exchanges across options, futures, and cash equities, including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, BSX, and TISE.

The firm generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, clearing services, and listings for options, futures, and equities markets.

It serves institutional clients, professional traders, introducing brokers, and retail investors seeking access to diverse trading venues and clearing solutions.

Miami International Holdings, Inc. is a diversified exchange operator with a growing presence in the U.S. and international capital markets. The company leverages a multi-asset platform strategy to attract volume and liquidity across options, equities, and futures products. Its integrated clearing and execution services, combined with a focus on technology, position it to compete effectively in the evolving financial marketplace.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale seems more like a planned liquidity move related to option exercises rather than a bet against the business. However, the size of the reduction hints at some opportunistic trimming after a strong run. For long-term investors, the key isn't about timing the stock but rather whether the underlying growth story remains solid.



At Miami International Holdings, the recent performance shows significant operational momentum. The firm reported full-year net revenue of $430.5 million, marking a 56% increase year over year, while adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed by 143% to $199.1 million. In just the fourth quarter, operating income surged nearly sixfold to $42.7 million, fueled by robust options trading volumes and market share gains. The company, meanwhile, is expanding rapidly, with options market share climbing to 18.2% and a sharp rise in average daily volume, signaling growing liquidity on their platforms. On the strategic front, they’ve been busy too—completing the acquisition of TISE and launching new trading platforms.



The bottom line is that the insider selling appears to be a calculated move rather than a red flag. With shares up about 20% over the last year, focus now shifts to execution, and if MIAX can keep up its volume growth and expand margins, there could be more upside ahead.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.