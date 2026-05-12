What to Know About This Fund’s Sale of a Pharma Stock Up 56% in a Year

Key Points

Quantedge Capital exited 89,600 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter, with an estimated trade size of $4.56 million based on quarterly average prices.

The transaction represented 2.5% of Quantedge’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The position was previously 2.1% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

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On May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the first quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $4.56 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Quantedge Capital sold all 89,600 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $4.56 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. As a result, the fund’s position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals fell to zero, with a net position value decrease of $4.45 million for the quarter.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:PVH: $32.40 million (17.7% of AUM) NYSE:HLF: $28.29 million (15.5% of AUM) NYSE:BWA: $19.09 million (10.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:TXG: $8.84 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE:ADNT: $7.91 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares were priced at $49.37, up 56% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 26% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-11) $49.37 Market capitalization $2.87 billion Revenue (TTM) $719 million Net income (TTM) ($38.6 million)

Company snapshot

Supernus Pharmaceuticals develops and commercializes specialty pharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with a portfolio including Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, Qelbree, APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of branded prescription drugs marketed to healthcare providers, wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors across the United States.

Its main customers are healthcare professionals treating epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, Parkinson's disease, and other CNS conditions, as well as specialty pharmacies and pharmaceutical distributors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for central nervous system diseases. The company leverages a diverse portfolio of approved products and late-stage pipeline candidates to address unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. With a broad commercial reach and ongoing investment in research and development, Supernus aims to maintain its competitive position in the specialty pharmaceutical market.

What this transaction means for investors

Quantedge exited Supernus entirely, but the company’s latest results (from last week) suggest the broader turnaround story is still gaining traction. That might suggest this move was more about locking in gains than necessarily a shift in conviction.



Supernus just reported first-quarter revenue growth of 39% to $207.7 million, driven by rapid expansion across its newer growth products. Combined revenue from key products, including Qelbree, GOCOVRI, ZURZUVAE, and ONAPGO jumped 56% to $149.1 million. The company also reiterated full-year guidance calling for as much as $870 million in revenue.



Importantly, the business is becoming less dependent on older epilepsy drugs that are steadily declining because of generic competition. Qelbree sales rose 20% to $77.9 million, while collaboration revenue tied to Biogen-partnered postpartum depression drug ZURZUVAE added another $27.6 million.



Whether the company can continue on that path will be important, and of note, it also finished the quarter with roughly $384 million in cash and marketable securities, giving it flexibility to continue investing in pipeline development and commercialization efforts.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 10x Genomics. The Motley Fool recommends BorgWarner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.