What to Know About This Fund’s New $22 Million Xenon Pharmaceuticals Buy Ahead of an FDA Filing

Key Points

Octagon Capital Advisors acquired 490,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $22.58 million.

The quarter-end value of the new position was $28.49 million, reflecting both share purchase and price moves during the quarter.

The transaction represented a 2.5% increase relative to Octagon’s reportable assets under management.

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On May 15, 2026, Octagon Capital Advisors disclosed a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE), acquiring 490,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $22.58 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2026, Octagon Capital Advisors initiated a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals, buying 490,000 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $22.58 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The stake ended the quarter valued at $28.49 million, reflecting price appreciation during the holding period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Octagon, now accounting for 3.15% of the fund’s $903.61 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: DNTH: $163.36 million (18.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: COGT: $90.45 million (10.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: ABVX: $75.38 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: ALMS: $62.36 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: DFTX: $46.12 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals were priced at $56.00, up 85% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 60 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $56.00 Market Capitalization $5 billion Net Income (TTM) ($383.17 million)

Company snapshot

Xenon Pharmaceuticals develops clinical-stage therapeutics targeting neurological disorders, including epilepsy and encephalopathy, with a pipeline featuring XEN496, XEN1101, NBI-921352, and XEN007.

The firm operates a research-driven business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical development, leveraging strategic collaborations for select programs.

It serves patients with neurological disorders and is based in Canada.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel therapies for neurological disorders. With a robust pipeline and strategic partnerships, the company is positioned to address significant unmet medical needs in epilepsy and related conditions. Xenon's competitive advantage lies in its expertise in ion channel modulation and its ability to progress multiple candidates through advanced clinical trials.

What this transaction means for investors

Octagon Capital Advisors’ move is notable because the new position immediately became a meaningful portfolio holding, suggesting conviction that Xenon’s late-stage epilepsy pipeline still has room to run even after the shares surged 85% over the past year.



The biggest catalyst remains azetukalner, Xenon’s lead epilepsy and depression drug candidate. Earlier this year, the company reported positive Phase 3 X-TOLE2 data in focal onset seizures (FOS), with management saying the study delivered the highest placebo-adjusted efficacy ever observed in a pivotal FOS study, to its knowledge. Xenon now expects to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the third quarter of 2026.



Importantly, Xenon has five additional Phase 3 studies underway across epilepsy and depression programs, while also advancing pain drug candidates targeting NaV1.7 and KV7. And financially, Xenon ended March with roughly $1.3 billion in cash and marketable securities, which management said should fund operations into 2029. The story now hinges on just how azetukalner expands across multiple neurological conditions, not just epilepsy.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.