What to Know About This Fund’s Bigger Bet on Lionsgate Studios Amid an 85% Stock Surge

Key Points

Monimus bought about 460,000 shares of Lionsgate last quarter.

The value of the stake increased by about $4.6 million from the previous quarter.

The stake at quarter-end stood at 899,114 shares valued at $8.62 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Monimus Capital Management reported an increase in Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) shares of about 460,000.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Monimus Capital Management disclosed an increased stake in Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION), acquiring about 460,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the holding rose by $4.6 million, reflecting both the acquisition and stock price change.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: TRIP: $26.72 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: BKNG: $18.92 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $15.02 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE: RSKD: $14.47 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSE: MSGS: $13.43 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Lionsgate Studios shares were priced at $12.66, up about 85% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.2 billion Net income (TTM) ($152.3 million) Market capitalization $3.66 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $12.66

Company snapshot

Lionsgate Studios generates revenue through motion picture and television production, distribution, and licensing.

The company operates a diversified content model, monetizing original productions, established brands, and franchises across multiple platforms and markets.

Its customer base includes major studios, streaming platforms, and international distributors seeking premium entertainment content.

Lionsgate Studios is a leading independent content company with a global footprint in film and television production and distribution. The company leverages a robust portfolio of brands and franchises, supported by a significant content library, to maintain competitive positioning in the entertainment sector. Its integrated business model and entrepreneurial culture enable scalable monetization of content across traditional and digital channels.

What this transaction means for investors

Lionsgate has spent the last several quarters reshaping itself following its Starz separation, and investors appear increasingly focused on the long-term earnings power of its standalone studio business.



Lionsgate’s latest results showed why that thesis still has momentum. Third-quarter revenue climbed to $724.3 million, while trailing 12-month library revenue hit a record $1.05 billion, marking the fifth consecutive record quarter. Motion picture revenue surged 35% year over year to $421.2 million, helped by releases like The Housemaid and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.



The company is still losing money on a GAAP basis, posting a quarterly net loss of $46.2 million, while carrying more than $1.9 billion in debt and film-related obligations. But for long-term investors, the bigger story may be whether Lionsgate can keep turning its franchises and deep catalog into recurring licensing and streaming revenue. If the content pipeline stays strong, the stock’s recent rally may not be the end of the story. The next catalyst is soon, with earnings due out on May 21.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Booking Holdings, and Tripadvisor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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