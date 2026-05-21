What to Know About This Fund's $9 Million Exit From a Pawn Shop Giant Up Nearly 150% This Past Year

Key Points

Archon Capital Management exited a position in EZCORP last quarter, selling its 367,433 shares.

As a result, the quarter-end position value decreased by $7.14 million.

EZCORP previously represented 4.1% of fund AUM in the prior quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Ezcorp ›

On May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management disclosed it sold out its entire EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) stake, an estimated $8.81 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management sold all 367,433 shares of EZCORP, eliminating its position. The estimated transaction value is approximately $8.81 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $7.14 million, a figure that includes both the sale and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:BAND: $10.39 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:APYX: $10.30 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE:SVV: $9.65 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:BRZE: $9.51 million (5.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:OMDA: $9.11 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of EZCORP were priced at $33.44, up nearly 150% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Thursday) $33.44 Market Capitalization $2.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $146.61 million

Company snapshot

EZCORP operates a broad network of pawn stores and digital platforms, serving consumers seeking short-term credit and value-priced goods.

The firm offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, and generates revenue from interest on loans and the sale of forfeited or pre-owned merchandise.

It serves consumers in the United States and Latin America seeking short-term credit solutions and value-priced goods.

EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn loans and related financial services, operating stores across the United States and Latin America. The company leverages its extensive retail footprint and digital engagement platforms to drive both lending and merchandise sales. Its scale, diversified geographic presence, and technology-enabled customer experience support a resilient business model focused on underserved consumer segments.

What this transaction means for investors

After a nearly 150% run over the past year, it's not hard to see why a smaller fund like Archon might choose to lock in gains and re-allocate capital elsewhere. What's interesting, however, is that the exit comes while the company's operating performance appears stronger than ever. In its latest quarter, EZCORP reported record revenue of $446.9 million, up 46% year over year, while net income surged 93% to $49.1 million. Meanwhile, pawn loans outstanding, which are an industry metric, climbed 33% to a record $349.4 million.



Management also continued expanding aggressively, adding 123 stores (116 acquired and 6 de novo) during the quarter and ending the period with 1,506 locations across 16 countries. Fueling growth, the acquisition of SMG provided the bulk of those acquired locations, while strong gold prices boosted profitability in the company's jewelry scrap business.



Ultimately, it seems Archon's sale may simply be an act of measured portfolio management, but EZCORP's latest results suggest the underlying business is still moving in the right direction.

Should you buy stock in Ezcorp right now?

Before you buy stock in Ezcorp, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ezcorp wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,063!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,369,991!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 21, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze, Omada Health, and Savers Value Village. The Motley Fool recommends Bandwidth. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.