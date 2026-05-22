What to Know About This Fund's $8.2 Million Vanguard Bond ETF Sale

Key Points

WNY Asset Management sold 104,406 shares of VPLS last quarter; the estimated transaction value was $8.17 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $8.59 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

The quarter-end position stood at 366,563 shares valued at $28.44 million.

VPLS now represents about 3% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 22, 2026, WNY Asset Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 104,406 shares of the Vanguard Core Plus Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VPLS) in the first quarter, an estimated $8.17 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated May 22, 2026, WNY Asset Management sold 104,406 shares of the Vanguard Core Plus Bond Fund in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $8.17 million, based on the average closing price during the period. The fund’s position in VPLS ended the quarter at 366,563 shares, worth $28.44 million.

What else to know

This was a reduction in position; VPLS now accounts for about 3% of WNY Asset Management's 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:CGCP: $94.02 million (9.72% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGGR: $72.54 million (7.50% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGDV: $67.65 million (6.99% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAC: $61.78 million (6.39% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAI: $56.22 million (5.81% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, VPLS shares were priced at $77.03, up about 1% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $1.5 billion Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $77.03 Yield to maturity 5.1%

ETF snapshot

VPLS is an actively managed core-plus bond ETF targeting broad exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, with selective allocations to below-investment-grade and emerging markets debt.

Its portfolio includes U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and emerging markets debt, diversified across maturities and credit qualities.

It is structured as a low-cost ETF, the fund employs a disciplined, risk-controlled approach to outperform its benchmark through security selection, sector allocation, and duration management.

The Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) provides institutional investors with diversified fixed income exposure, balancing investment-grade assets with tactical allocations to higher-yield and international debt. The fund leverages active management to enhance returns while maintaining a focus on risk control and cost efficiency. With its broad portfolio composition and moderate risk profile, VPLS is positioned as a core bond holding for investors seeking income and diversification within their fixed income allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after trimming the position, WNY Asset Management still held more than $28 million worth of VPLS at quarter-end, suggesting the firm continues to view the ETF as a meaningful fixed-income allocation rather than a position it wanted to abandon altogether. That makes sense given what the fund is designed to do. VPLS is an actively managed bond ETF that blends traditional investment-grade bonds with selective exposure to high-yield and emerging-market debt in an effort to boost returns while maintaining broad diversification. The fund currently offers a 30-day SEC yield of around 5%, which remains attractive for investors seeking income without taking on full equity-market risk.



With stocks posting strong gains and bond markets stabilizing after years of interest-rate volatility, some investors have been shifting capital toward higher-growth opportunities. That said, VPLS can still offer portfolios a potential buffer during periods of market stress, and ultimately, it’s important to remember that income plays a crucial role in a diversified portfolio. That seems to be what WNY had in mind with this move.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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