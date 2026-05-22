What to Know About This Fund's $7 Million Bet on an AI-Focused IT Turnaround

Key Points

Access Investment acquired 497,670 DXC shares last quarter; the estimated trade size was $6.68 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $6.26 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The transaction accounted for roughly 2% of reported 13F AUM.

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On May 21, 2026, Access Investment Management disclosed a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), acquiring 497,670 shares in a trade estimated at $6.68 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 21, 2026, Access Investment Management reported a new position in DXC Technology, acquiring 497,670 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value is $6.68 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the DXC position was $6.26 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price movement through March 31, 2026.

What else to know

This is a new position, representing 1.67% of the fund’s reported 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:JBL: $31.07 million (8.3% of AUM) NYSE:URI: $23.26 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:SF: $15.80 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:APO: $15.76 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:SON: $15.68 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, DXC shares were priced at $9.23, down nearly 40% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $9.23 Market capitalization $1.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $12.64 billion Net income (TTM) $18.00 million

Company snapshot

DXC Technology provides IT services and solutions, including analytics, software engineering, consulting, business process services, cloud migration, security, and IT outsourcing.

The firm generates revenue primarily through technology consulting, managed services, application modernization, and infrastructure management for enterprise clients.

It serves large organizations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, targeting industries with complex IT and digital transformation needs.

DXC Technology is a global provider of information technology services that leverages its expertise in digital transformation, cloud migration, and IT outsourcing to help enterprises modernize operations and manage mission-critical systems. DXC's broad service portfolio and global reach position it as a key partner for organizations seeking to accelerate innovation and drive operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

After shedding nearly 40% of its value over the past year, DXC might be calling the attention of value investors looking for stocks whose expectations may have fallen too far. Still, it’s important to note that DXC is facing real challenges: Fiscal year revenue, as reported earlier this month, declined 2% to $12.6 billion, while organic revenue fell 5%. Management is also guiding for another year of declining sales (as much as 5%) in fiscal 2027.



However, there are signs of progress beneath the surface. DXC generated $713 million in free cash flow last year, up 4%, repurchased $250 million of stock, and ended the year with $1.7 billion in cash. The company has also been repositioning itself around AI-driven enterprise transformation, recently launching its OASIS orchestration platform while continuing broader operational improvement initiatives.



Ultimately, it seems that if management can slow or curb the revenue declines and sustain healthy cash generation, the stock could look materially different in the long-term. The risk, of course, is that shrinking sales continue to outpace the company's turnaround efforts.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.