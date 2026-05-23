What to Know About This Fund's $65 Million Homebuilder Bet Before a $47-Per-Share Buyout

Key Points

First Trust bought 1,599,172 shares of Tri Pointe Homes last quarter; the estimated transaction value was about $65.06 million (based on average Q1 pricing).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $74.73 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price movement.

The position represents a roughly 3% change in 13F AUM for the quarter.

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First Trust Capital Management initiated a new position in Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) during the first quarter, acquiring 1,599,172 shares in a trade estimated at $65.06 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to its May 14, 2026 SEC filing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, First Trust Capital Management established a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes by acquiring 1,599,172 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The transaction’s estimated value is $65.06 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position was $74.73 million, reflecting both new share purchases and share price appreciation.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 3.9% of reported 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: GTLS: $130.63 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: HOLX: $100.38 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE: SEE: $98.23 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MASI: $85.27 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: EA: $82.77 million (4.3% of AUM)

Tri Pointe was acquired by Sumitomo Forestry on May 14.

Company Snapshot

Tri Pointe designs, constructs, and sells single-family attached and detached homes across multiple U.S. regions under six distinct brands.

The firm generates revenue primarily through home sales, complemented by financial services including mortgage financing, title and escrow, and insurance agency offerings.

It targets homebuyers in diverse geographic markets through its broad brand portfolio.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a leading U.S. residential homebuilder with a multi-brand strategy and a presence in key growth markets. The company leverages operational scale and local market expertise to deliver a diversified product offering. Its integrated financial services enhance the homebuying experience and support customer retention.

What this transaction means for investors

By the time this filing became public, Sumitomo Forestry had already completed its acquisition of Tri Pointe Homes for $47 per share, turning the company into a wholly owned subsidiary and removing it from public markets.



That timing matters because Tri Pointe entered the transaction from a position of financial strength, even as the broader housing market remained pressured by affordability concerns and elevated rates. The builder delivered 736 homes in the first quarter, generated $506.5 million in home sales revenue, and ended March with nearly $1 billion in backlog value and $1.7 billion of total liquidity.



Management repeatedly framed the merger as the next phase of growth. CEO Doug Bauer called it "an exciting new chapter," while Sumitomo Forestry said the combination would help it move toward a goal of supplying 23,000 homes annually in the U.S. by 2030.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is that this was likely a special-situations investment rather than a pure housing call. The attraction was probably the narrowing gap between Tri Pointe's trading price and the agreed acquisition value, with the company's strong balance sheet and 32,937 owned or controlled lots providing additional downside protection along the way.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chart Industries and Masimo. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.