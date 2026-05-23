What to Know About This Fund's $59 Million Astronics Bet Amid a 170% One-Year Stock Surge

Key Points

Pertento Partners acquired 815,333 shares of Astronics last quarter; the estimated trade size was $59.07 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of the position changed by $54.41 million, reflecting both share purchases and price appreciation.

The new stake places outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 14, 2026, Pertento Partners disclosed a new position in Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO), acquiring 815,333 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $59.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, Pertento Partners LLP initiated a new position in Astronics by purchasing 815,333 shares. The estimated transaction value was $59.07 million, calculated using the quarterly average share price. The quarter-end value of the stake was $54.41 million, reflecting both the share count and stock price movements during the period.

What else to know

Top holdings post-filing: NYSE:USFD: $170.91 million (18.14% of AUM) NASDAQ:IESC: $110.18 million (11.69% of AUM) NYSE:PRMB: $99.80 million (10.59% of AUM) NASDAQ:CLBT: $91.81 million (9.74% of AUM) NASDAQ:PSMT: $78.96 million (8.38% of AUM)

As of Friday, Astronics shares were priced at $80.86, up 170% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $80.86 Market capitalization $2.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $886.8 million Net income (TTM) $45.4 million

Company snapshot

Astronics designs and manufactures lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation and distribution systems, avionics, aircraft structures, and automated test systems for aerospace, defense, and electronics markets.

The firm generates revenue primarily through product sales to OEMs, government contractors, and aircraft operators, with a diversified portfolio across aerospace and test systems segments.

Its main customers include airframe manufacturers, aircraft operators such as airlines, suppliers to OEMs, U.S. Department of Defense branches, and prime government contractors.

Astronics operates at scale within the aerospace and defense sector, serving a global customer base with a focus on advanced electronic systems and test solutions. The company leverages its engineering expertise to address the evolving needs of commercial, military, and general aviation markets. Its diversified product offering and established relationships with OEMs and government entities provide a strong competitive position in specialized, high-reliability applications.

What this transaction means for investors

Astronics shares have already delivered huge gains, and Pertento appears to be betting that the company's operating momentum still has room to run.



Earlier this month, the company reported first-quarter sales growth of 12% to $230.6 million, while net income nearly tripled to $25.5 million. Even more impressive, bookings reached a record $290.4 million, and backlog climbed to an all-time high of $734.3 million, giving management unusually strong visibility into future demand.



Much of that strength is coming from commercial aerospace, where demand for seat motion, in-flight connectivity, lighting, and safety products remains robust. Aerospace operating margins expanded to 16.5%, while management raised full-year revenue guidance to $970 million to $1 billion.



For long-term investors, the key question is whether the company can convert its record backlog into sustained earnings growth. Pertento's willingness to establish a sizeable new position during a steep rally suggests it believes Astronics is still in the early innings of a broader aerospace recovery rather than nearing the end of one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Astronics, Cellebrite, Ies, and Primo Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.