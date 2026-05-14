What to Know About This Fund’s $50 Million Exit From Ascendis Pharma

Key Points

Siren sold 235,862 shares of Ascendis Pharma in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $52.87 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $50.30 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

The move represents a 1.47% shift in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 14, 2026, Siren disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold its entire holding of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), liquidating 235,862 shares in an estimated $52.87 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Siren sold its entire holding of 235,862 Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. The estimated transaction value is $52.87 million, calculated using the average share price during the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end position in Ascendis Pharma A/S fell by $50.30 million, a figure that includes both the sale and price effects.

What else to know

Top holdings after this filing: NASDAQ: SRRK: $532.16 million (14.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: KYMR: $265.43 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ERAS: $181.93 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: EWTX: $139.55 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ONC: $138.09 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S were priced at $243.58, up 50% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 24 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-13) $243.58 Market Capitalization $15 billion Revenue (TTM) $865.8 million Net Income (TTM) ($459.9 million)

Company snapshot

Ascendis Pharma A/S develops and markets therapeutics for unmet medical needs, with key products including SKYTROFA for growth hormone deficiency and a pipeline of TransCon technology-based candidates targeting endocrine and rare diseases.

Ascendis Pharma A/S generates revenue through the sale of approved biopharmaceutical products.

Headquartered in Denmark, the company employs over 1,000 people and focuses on long-acting therapies for rare endocrine and pediatric diseases.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark, focused on innovative therapies for rare endocrine and pediatric diseases. The company leverages its TransCon technology platform to develop long-acting prodrugs that address significant unmet medical needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Ascendis stock has climbed 50% over the past year as investors piled into the company’s growing rare disease franchise and improving financial picture, but this sale doesn’t necessarily seem like it’s a vote against the firm’s business.



The timing is notable because Ascendis just posted one of its strongest quarters yet. First-quarter revenue more than doubled to 247 million euros, driven largely by 197 million euros in YORVIPATH sales, while SKYTROFA contributed another 44 million euros. The company also said more than 1,000 new patients enrolled for YORVIPATH in the U.S. during the quarter, while the achondroplasia drug YUVIWEL had already added more than 60 patients by May 1 (after its U.S. commercial launch in early April).



Ascendis also swung to a reported quarterly net profit of 629 million euros, though that figure was heavily boosted by the recognition of a deferred tax asset. Ultimately, what may matter most is whether Ascendis can keep converting rare disease momentum into sustainable cash flow growth. The pipeline looks increasingly credible, but after a strong rally, expectations are much higher.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ascendis Pharma A/s and BeOne Medicines Ag. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.