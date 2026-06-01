What to Know About This Fund's $5 Million Exit From Champion Homes

Key Points

Integrated Investment sold all of its 61,461 shares of Champion Homes last quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $5.19 million as a result.

The move represents a roughly 1% shift in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On June 1, 2026, Integrated Investment Consultants reported a full exit from Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY), selling 61,461 shares in a transaction estimated at $5.29 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated June 1, 2026, Integrated Investment Consultants sold its entire stake of 61,461 shares in Champion Homes during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.29 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The fund reported a net position value change of $5.19 million, which includes both the sale and market movements in the underlying stock.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IWF: $30.62 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: NEAR: $22.59 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWP: $22.45 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE: UWMC: $19.45 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IWD: $19.22 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of May 29, 2026, shares of Champion Homes were priced at $73.63, up 12.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by about 16 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 29, 2026) $73.63 Market capitalization $3.92 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.66 billion Net income (TTM) $206.90 million

Company snapshot

Champion Homes produces and sells factory-built housing, including manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors

The firm operates a vertically integrated business model, generating revenue through home manufacturing, direct retail sales via company-owned centers, construction services, and transportation of homes and RVs

It serves homebuyers, real estate developers, hospitality clients, and institutional buyers across North America, with a strong presence in both the United States and Canada

Champion Homes is a leading North American producer of factory-built housing, operating under multiple well-established brands. The company leverages scale and integration to offer a diversified product suite and capture value across manufacturing, retail, and services. Its broad distribution network and multi-segment approach provide resilience and competitive advantage in the residential construction sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Integrated Investment Consultants' largest holdings are primarily ETFs and asset allocation vehicles, suggesting the firm may be managing exposure with this sale rather than making a high-conviction call on Champion, which continues to execute reasonably well despite a difficult housing backdrop.



The company’s fiscal 2026 sales rose 7.3% to $2.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 8.1% to $308.2 million. The company also finished the year with $638 million in cash and repurchased $200 million of stock, while authorizing another $150 million for future buybacks. Management struck a confident tone. CEO Tim Larson said Champion continued to outperform the broader industry despite a "volatile and challenging macro environment" and pointed to affordability-driven housing demand, an expanding retail footprint, and the recent Homes Direct acquisition as reasons for optimism.



That said, investors should note that fourth-quarter net income fell 18% and backlog declined 8% year over year, reminders that housing demand remains sensitive to interest rates and consumer confidence.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.