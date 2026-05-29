What to Know About This Fund's $4.8 Million e.l.f. Beauty Exit After a Tough Year

Key Points

Bridgefront Capital sold 59,427 e.l.f. Beauty shares last quarter; the estimated trade size was $4.83 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end stake value decreased by $4.52 million, reflecting both trading and price shifts.

The move represents a 1.2% change in Bridgefront Capital’s 13F AUM.

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Bridgefront Capital fully exited its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), selling 59,427 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.83 million, based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

Bridgefront Capital reported in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing that it sold all 59,427 shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $4.83 million, calculated using the period’s average closing price. The sale resulted in a $4.52 million decrease in the fund’s quarter-end position value, factoring in trading activity and price movement. The fund now holds no shares of e.l.f. Beauty.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TTWO: $4.28 million (1.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:TPG: $3.84 million (1.0% of AUM) NYSE:STZ: $3.48 million (0.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: $3.46 million (0.9% of AUM) NYSE:OVV: $3.45 million (0.9% of AUM)

As of Friday, e.l.f. Beauty shares were priced at $56.00, down 50% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 28% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $26.3 million Market Capitalization $3.3 billion Price (as of Friday) $56.00

Company Snapshot

e.l.f. Beauty offers cosmetics and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brands, generating revenue through both retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

The firm operates a multi-channel business model, selling through both retail and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and international distributors.

It sells cosmetic and skin care products in the United States and international markets through a variety of channels.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a leading provider of affordable cosmetics and skin care products, leveraging a digitally native approach and broad retail distribution to scale its brands globally. The company emphasizes rapid product innovation and direct consumer engagement to differentiate itself in the competitive beauty sector. Its strategy centers on delivering quality and value, targeting value-conscious consumers seeking high-quality beauty and personal care products.

What this transaction means for investors

A full exit like this might seem like a statement about e.l.f. Beauty's long-term prospects, but it can also simply reflect a fund deciding it has lost patience with a stock that's been punished despite continued business growth. ELF shares have been cut in half over the past year, but the underlying company is still expanding at a pace most consumer brands would envy.



Fiscal 2026 net sales climbed 25% to $1.64 billion, while fourth-quarter sales surged 35% to $449 million. Management highlighted that all five brands grew during the year, with recent acquisitions Rhode and Naturium standing out as particularly strong contributors. The company is now forecasting fiscal 2027 revenue of $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion and adjusted EBITDA of up to $385 million.



CEO Tarang Amin noted that fiscal 2026 marked e.l.f.'s seventh consecutive year of sales and market share growth, but there were also legitimate concerns in the report. Debt jumped to roughly $842 million following the firm’s acquisitions, and margins have been facing pressure from tariffs and higher operating expenses.



Ultimately, however, if e.l.f. can continue integrating acquisitions, growing internationally, and converting sales growth into earnings growth, its temporary tumble could be due for a turnaround, and that’s what long-term investors should keep an eye out for.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Take-Two Interactive Software, and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.