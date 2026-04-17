What to Know About This Fund's $4 Million Bond ETF Buy That's Part of a Larger Laddering Strategy

Key Points

Clark Asset Management bought 188,152 shares of BSCR in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $3.71 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end BSCR position value rose by $3.58 million, reflecting both trading and price movement

BSCR trade represented a 0.35% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

The post-trade BSCR stake stood at 1,188,847 shares valued at $23.33 million.

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Clark Asset Management reported a buy of 188,152 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) in its April 16, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $3.71 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 16, 2026, Clark Asset Management increased its holding in the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 188,152 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares added was $3.71 million, based on average closing prices for the period. The firm’s total position value in BSCR rose by $3.58 million, a figure that includes both new purchases and market price effects.

What else to know

Clark Asset Management added to its BSCR stake, which now represents 2.19% of its reportable U.S. equity assets

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VEA: $163.86 million (15.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTV: $100.46 million (9.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VUG: $96.57 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VWO: $56.94 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VB: $43.23 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of April 15, 2026, BSCR shares were priced at $19.68, down 0.53% from the 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.66 billion Yield 4.3% Price (as of market close 2026-04-15) $19.68 1-Year Total Return 5%

ETF snapshot

BSCR’s investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2027 Index, focusing on U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities in 2027.

The portfolio is composed primarily of investment-grade corporate bonds, utilizing a sampling methodology and rebalanced monthly to align with the index’s maturity profile.

Structured as a target maturity ETF with a defined termination date, the fund will terminate on or about Dec. 15, 2027.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF provides targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, allowing investors to manage duration and maturity risk with precision. The fund’s laddered approach and defined maturity structure distinguish it from perpetual bond funds, offering a clear end-date for capital return. Its systematic index-based methodology and monthly rebalancing support consistent risk management and income generation for institutional and individual investors alike.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase appears to be part of a larger bond laddering strategy rather than a standalone decision. Based on other moves last quarter, the fund is clearly constructing a maturity profile that spans 2027 to 2031 to secure yields over time.



This context is important, especially since equities still make up the majority of the portfolio, with VEA at 15.4% of assets and VTV at 9.4%. So, this 2.19% stake in the 2027 ETF isn’t a leading holding. However, when combined with the other BulletShares purchases, it clearly indicates a shift towards balancing growth with reliable income and capital return.



The BSCR ETF is specifically designed for this purpose. BSCR includes around 500 investment-grade corporate bonds and has about $4.7 billion in assets, providing extensive diversification. It offers a yield of about 4.3% and has a short duration of nearly one year as it nears its 2027 maturity, along with a low expense ratio of 0.10%. This combination gives investors clarity on both cash flow and when they can expect to get their principal back.

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