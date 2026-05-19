What to Know About This Fund’s $36 Million Sale of Huron Consulting

Key Points

Ophir Asset Management sold 244,302 shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value fell by $42.24 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement during the quarter.

The change represented 4.28% of 13F reportable assets under management.

The position previously represented 4.7% of fund AUM in the prior quarter.

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On May 15, 2026, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) during the first quarter, an estimated $36.73 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd liquidated its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN), selling all 244,302 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $36.73 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $42.24 million, reflecting both the sale and market price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: AIR: $59.11 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE: VVX: $58.03 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: MRX: $55.57 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: SXI: $50.21 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: EZPW: $41.03 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Huron Consulting Group were priced at $102.92, down 30% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.75 billion Net income (TTM) $103.8 million Market capitalization $1.7 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $102.92

Company snapshot

Huron Consulting Group offers consulting services in healthcare, business advisory, and education, including financial improvement, organizational transformation, and digital solutions.

The firm generates revenue primarily through advisory fees, managed services, and technology-driven consulting engagements across multiple industries.

It serves hospitals, health systems, academic institutions, research organizations, and a diverse range of corporate and public sector clients.

Huron Consulting Group is a leading professional services firm with a global presence, specializing in advisory and technology solutions for healthcare, education, and business sectors. The company leverages deep industry expertise and digital capabilities to drive operational improvements and strategic transformation for its clients. With a diversified client base and a focus on high-value consulting services, Huron maintains a competitive edge through innovation and sector-specific knowledge.

What this transaction means for investors

Huron has held up operationally, but it seems like some investors might be wrestling with what AI-enabled disruption could mean for traditional advisory firms over the long run. CEO Mark Hussey acknowledged the "challenged markets in an increasingly AI-enabled world" in the latest earnings release, but said he believes Huron remains "well positioned" to succeed in such an environment.



The interesting part is that the underlying business actually continues to grow at a healthy clip. First-quarter revenue before reimbursable expenses rose 12.1% year over year to a record $443.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed nearly 22% to $50.6 million. Healthcare remained a big growth engine, with segment revenue up 13.5%, while commercial revenue surged more than 22%.



Management also reaffirmed full-year guidance calling for as much as $1.86 billion in revenue before reimbursable expenses. Still, the stock’s steep decline over the past year suggests investors want clearer evidence that Huron can maintain pricing power and margins as clients increasingly experiment with automation and lower-cost digital tools. And that’s what might be worth watching for here.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Huron Consulting Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.