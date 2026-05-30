What to Know About This Fund's $32.6 Million Porch Group Purchase

Key Points

GC Wealth Management acquired 4,076,745 shares of Porch Group last quarter; the estimated trade size was $32.58 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $29.23 million.

The transaction represented a roughly 1.4% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 14, 2026, GC Wealth Management RIA disclosed a new position in Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH), acquiring 4,076,745 shares—an estimated $32.58 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, GC Wealth Management RIA initiated a new position in Porch Group by acquiring 4,076,745 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $32.58 million, calculated from the average share price over the quarter. At quarter’s end, the position was valued at $29.23 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price movement.

What else to know

Top five holdings post-filing: NASDAQ:TEM: $298.96 million (12.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $253.39 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:META: $205.41 million (8.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $133.33 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $90.17 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Friday, Porch Group shares were priced at $10.42, up about 10.5% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $526.1 million Net income (TTM) ($16.5 million) Price (as of Friday) $10.42

Company snapshot

Porch Group offers a software platform and insurance products for home services companies, homebuyers, and homeowners, with brands including Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, V12, American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America.

The firm generates revenue through a combination of vertical software solutions, service referrals, and property-related insurance policies sold via both proprietary and agency channels.

It targets home services professionals, insurance customers, and consumers involved in home buying and homeownership across the United States and Canada.

Porch Group, Inc. is a technology-driven company specializing in software and insurance solutions for the home services and property sector. With a multi-segment approach, the company leverages its platform to connect service providers, insurers, and consumers, aiming to streamline the homeownership journey. Its diversified revenue streams and integrated offerings position it to serve a broad customer base within the home services ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

GC Wealth Management is leaning into Porch as its fundamentals give investors plenty to work with — even if the stock performance might be underwhelming. First-quarter revenue tied to shareholder-owned businesses, as reported late last month, climbed 29% year over year to $109.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA reached $19.7 million. Management was confident enough to raise full-year guidance, now projecting revenue of $495 million to $507 million and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million to $109 million. The biggest driver remains insurance: Insurance Services revenue surged 50% year over year, reciprocal policies written increased 33%, and new-customer written premium growth reached 196%.



CEO Matt Ehrlichman said the company's premium growth engine is performing ahead of plan and translating into strong customer additions, and, meanwhile, the balance sheet also improved, with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and investments rising to $126 million at quarter-end.



Ultimately, if management keeps converting customer acquisition into profitable premium growth, today's stock price could look far more interesting than its recent performance suggests.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tempus AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.