What to Know About This Fund's $30 Million Sale of an AI Marketing Stock Now Up 37%

Key Points

Granahan sold 1,593,143 shares of Zeta Global, an estimated $29.50 million trade based on quarterly average prices.

The fund’s quarter-end position value in Zeta Global decreased by $36.96 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

This transaction represented 1.43% of Granahan’s 13F reportable assets under management.

After the trade, Granahan held 1,024,487 shares valued at $16.31 million.

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On May 15, 2026, Granahan Investment Management, LLC disclosed it sold 1,593,143 shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) in the first quarter, an estimated $29.50 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Granahan Investment Management, LLC reduced its stake in Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) by 1,593,143 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $29.50 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end position value in Zeta Global declined by $36.96 million, a figure that includes both the impact of the share sale and changes in the stock’s price.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: CRS: $94.39 million (4.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRCH: $90.88 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: FTAI: $83.38 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSE: MOD: $81.83 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: VCTR: $71.20 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of Zeta Global were priced at $18.05, up 37% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 27%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.44 billion Net income (TTM) ($23.16 million) Price (as of May 14, 2026) $18.05

Company snapshot

Zeta Global provides an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform for consumer intelligence and marketing automation, including the Zeta Marketing Platform and Consumer Data Platform.

The firm generates revenue by offering enterprises SaaS-based marketing solutions that use machine learning and large-scale data analytics to optimize customer engagement and campaign performance.

It serves enterprise clients in the United States and internationally, targeting organizations seeking advanced marketing automation and consumer data insights.

Zeta Global is a technology company specializing in software applications for marketing automation and consumer data analytics. It leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms and a large opted-in data set to deliver actionable insights for enterprise customers. Its scalable cloud platform and integrated product suite position it competitively in the data-driven marketing technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Zeta's stock has been highly volatile over the past year, and it fell about 22% last quarter, during which Granahan reduced its exposure even while the company's fundamentals remain pointed in the right direction. In fact, Zeta delivered one of its strongest quarters yet. First-quarter revenue surged 50% year over year to $396 million, beating the midpoint of guidance by $26 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $66.1 million. The company also raised full-year revenue guidance by another $30 million to roughly $1.79 billion at the midpoint, marking its 19th consecutive beat-and-raise quarter.



Meanwhile, management has been leaning heavily into AI through its new Athena platform, which accounted for more than 60% of AI platform usage in its first week of general availability and generated more than seven times the level of agent interactions compared with prior tools.



Still, it’s unclear how Zeta squares up against increasingly stringent investor sentiment toward software firms as of late. However, if management continues to execute well, the recent share sale may prove less important than the underlying business momentum.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Modine Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.