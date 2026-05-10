What to Know About This Fund’s $3 Million Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sale Amid Office Stress

Key Points

Chicago-based Cura Wealth Advisors sold 155,210 shares of BXMT in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $2.99 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $2.97 million, reflecting share sale and price change.

The move represents a 1.34% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-sale, Cura held 32,300 BXMT shares valued at $618,545.

10 stocks we like better than Blackstone Mortgage Trust ›

On May 8, 2026, Chicago-based Cura Wealth Advisors disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 155,210 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), with the estimated transaction value at $2.99 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 8, 2026, Cura Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 155,210 shares. The estimated value of shares sold was $2.99 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end fell by $2.97 million, reflecting both the trade and market movement.

What else to know

This was a sale, leaving Blackstone Mortgage Trust at 0.28% of 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ABBV: $63.72 million (28.5% of AUM) NYSE:ABT: $23.58 million (10.6% of AUM) NYSE:FSK: $23.06 million (10.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:MFIC: $6.90 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VT: $5.57 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, BXMT shares were priced at $19.15, roughly flat over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 30%.

The position was previously 1.4% of the fund's assets as of the prior quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $585.1 million Net income (TTM) $103.63 million Dividend yield 9.82% Price (as of market close May 7, 2026) $19.15

Company snapshot

Blackstone Mortgage Trust originates senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties across North America, Europe, and Australia, generating revenue primarily from interest income.

It operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), earning income by deploying capital into commercial mortgage loans and distributing a significant portion of taxable income as dividends.

It serves institutional borrowers, property owners, and developers seeking large-scale commercial real estate financing solutions.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a leading mortgage REIT focused on originating and managing senior commercial real estate loans globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s latest earnings report showed a mixed picture that might explain why a wealth advisory like Cura would choose to trim its stake. BXMT posted a first-quarter net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.04 per share, though distributable EPS prior to realized gains and losses came in at $0.49 per share, slightly above the company’s $0.47 dividend. Management emphasized that 98% of the loan portfolio remains performing, with more than half tied to residential and industrial properties rather than office buildings. The firm also maintained roughly $1 billion in liquidity and no corporate debt maturities until 2027.



But even though Blackstone Mortgage Trust has stabilized considerably from the worst of the office-property fears, the stock has still badly lagged the broader market, and some investors may simply be losing patience waiting for sentiment to recover. The nearly 9.4% annualized dividend yield is attractive, but mortgage REITs remain highly sensitive to interest rates, property values, and refinancing conditions, all of which long-term investors should keep in mind.

Should you buy stock in Blackstone Mortgage Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Blackstone Mortgage Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 10, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.