What to Know About This Fund’s $2.8 Million NCR Atleos Trim After a 61% Rally

Key Points

Villanova Investment Management sold 66,746 shares of NCR Atleos in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.76 million (based on average Q1 2026 prices).

The quarter-end position value decreased by $1.97 million, reflecting both sales and share price changes.

The sale represented 2.83% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 8, 2026, Villanova Investment Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 66,746 shares of NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL), an estimated $2.76 million transaction based on average first-quarter pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 8, 2026, Villanova Investment Management reduced its position in NCR Atleos by 66,746 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average share price for the first quarter of 2026, is $2.76 million. The value of the position at quarter end decreased by $1.97 million, a figure that incorporates both the share sale and price movement during the period.

What else to know

Following the sale, NCR Atleos represented 4.7% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: NATL: $4.59 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: OZK: $4.23 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: EEFT: $3.29 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE: AXS: $3.24 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSE: NGVT: $2.55 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of May 7, 2026, NCR Atleos shares were priced at $44.25, up 61% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 30% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.35 billion Net Income (TTM) $162 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-07) $44.25 One-Year Price Change6 50.31%

Company Snapshot

NCR Atleos provides self-service banking hardware and software, ATM as a service, managed network services, and financial technology solutions, including cryptocurrency-enabled kiosks.

The firm generates revenue through sales of ATM hardware, software licensing, managed services, network access (Allpoint), and maintenance contracts for financial institutions and retailers.

It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, neobanks, retailers, and enterprise clients across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

NCR Atleos Corporation is a leading provider of self-directed banking and financial technology infrastructure, operating at scale with a global client base. The company leverages a diversified business model combining hardware, software, and recurring service revenues to support financial institutions and retailers in delivering secure, modern banking experiences. Its extensive ATM network and managed services platform position it as a critical partner for clients seeking operational efficiency and digital transformation.

What this transaction means for investors

NCR Atleos shares have more than doubled the S&P 500’s performance over the past year, and with the position still representing 4.7% of Villanova Investment Management’s portfolio after the trim, this is certainly not a full retreat.



The bigger story may actually be how much momentum the underlying business still has. NCR Atleos reported first-quarter revenue growth of 7% to $1.04 billion, with roughly 72% of revenue coming from recurring streams. Self-Service Banking revenue climbed 12%, helped by nearly 30% growth in ATM as a Service and 23% growth in hardware sales. The company also posted a 57% jump in net income to $22 million.



There are still pressure points. Gross margin slipped to 22.4% from 23.7% because of tariffs and higher manufacturing costs. But long term, investors will probably care more about whether Atleos can keep expanding its recurring revenue base and scale higher-margin services like ATMaaS globally. If that trend continues, this may end up looking more like routine portfolio management than a bearish call on the business.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Euronet Worldwide. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.