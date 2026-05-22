What to Know About This Fund's $28 Million Exit From a Pet Food Stock Down 40%

Key Points

Engaged Capital sold 401,130 shares of Freshpet last quarter; the estimated trade value was about $28.18 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $24.44 million, reflecting the full exit.

The transaction represents a 9.3% reduction in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 15, 2026, Engaged Capital disclosed it sold out its Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) stake, an estimated $28.18 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Engaged Capital exited its position in Freshpet by disposing of 401,130 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $28.18 million, calculated using the average closing price over the first quarter. The fund reported no remaining shares of Freshpet at quarter’s end, and the net position value decreased by $24.44 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VFC: $79.50 million (26.2% of AUM) NYSE: YETI: $65.28 million (21.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BL: $50.60 million (16.7% of AUM) NYSE: GXO: $42.61 million (14.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: CGNX: $23.71 million (7.8% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Freshpet were priced at $49.34, down about 40% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.14 billion Net income (TTM) $200.34 million Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $49.34

Company snapshot

Freshpet produces and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats, primarily under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brands.

The firm generates revenue through direct sales to grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural retailers, as well as online channels.

It serves pet owners in the United States, Canada, and Europe seeking premium, refrigerated pet food products.

Freshpet, Inc. operates as a leading provider of natural, refrigerated pet food with a focus on high-quality, minimally processed meals and treats. The company leverages a multi-channel distribution network to reach a broad base of retail partners and end consumers. Its strategy emphasizes product innovation and brand differentiation to capture share in the premium pet food segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Engaged Capital has a history of activist investing, and after years of strong growth followed by a sharp pullback in the stock for the past year and a half, the fund’s decision to exit Freshpet entirely may reflect a changing opportunity set rather than a collapse in the underlying story.



In fact, Freshpet's latest results, released earlier this month, showed a business that is still moving in the right direction. First-quarter net sales climbed 13.1% year over year to $297.6 million, while gross margin improved to 40.5% from 39.4% a year earlier. The company also swung from a $12.7 million loss to $48.5 million in net income and raised its full-year sales growth outlook to 8% to 11%. Perhaps most importantly, Freshpet generated $40.3 million in operating cash flow during the quarter and ended March with $381.4 million in cash.



Ultimately, the key question is whether Freshpet can continue converting category growth into sustainable profitability. The stock's 40% decline suggests plenty of skepticism remains, but the company's improving margins, stronger balance sheet, and growing scale indicate the business itself may be in better shape than the share price implies.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cognex and Freshpet. The Motley Fool recommends BlackLine, GXO Logistics, and Yeti. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.