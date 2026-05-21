What to Know About This Fund's $27 Million Bet on a Cash-Generating Oil Producer

Key Points

Miller Value Partners initiated a new CRGY stake in the first quarter, adding 2,003,132 shares.

The position value was $27.04 million at quarter's end.

The transaction represented a 5.5% increase relative to 13F reportable assets under management.

10 stocks we like better than Crescent Energy ›

Miller Value Partners initiated a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 2,003,132 shares for an estimated $20.98 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Miller Value Partners disclosed a new position in Crescent Energy, acquiring 2,003,132 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $20.98 million, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the position rose to $27.04 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and changes in CRGY’s stock price through March 31, 2026.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 7.06% of Miller Value Partners’ 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: NBR: $38.25 million (10.0% of AUM)

NYSE: GTN: $23.31 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSE: LNC: $20.26 million (5.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPY: $19.54 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Thursday, Crescent Energy shares were priced at $13.10, up about 50% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.8 billion Net Income (TTM) ($284.79 million) Dividend Yield 3.78%

Company Snapshot

Crescent Energy produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from a diversified portfolio of U.S. basins, including Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Continent.

The firm operates an upstream exploration and production business model, generating revenue primarily from the extraction and sale of hydrocarbons.

It is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a focus on operational scale and efficiency across multiple basins.

Crescent Energy is a Houston-based independent energy producer with a multi-basin portfolio and a focus on operational scale and efficiency. The company leverages a deep inventory of drilling locations and proven reserves to drive production and cash flow.

What this transaction means for investors

Crescent Energy stock has already climbed roughly 50% over the past year, which suggests that Miller Value Partners appears to be buying into a business that is still executing, and the company’s latest quarter offers support for that thesis. The company reported record production of 341 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), generated $409 million in operating cash flow and $192 million in levered free cash flow, while capturing roughly $120 million of Permian acquisition synergies ahead of schedule. Management also continued strengthening the balance sheet, refinancing debt at lower rates, extending maturities, and maintaining about $2 billion of liquidity.



Also of note: Crescent is delivering on both cash generation and volume growth. Adjusted EBITDAX reached nearly $690 million in the quarter, and net leverage remained a manageable 1.7x. If management can continue delivering on higher production, strong cash flow, and rising shareholder returns, it’s not hard to understand why a fund like Miller Value would choose to buy in and stay in.

Should you buy stock in Crescent Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Crescent Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Crescent Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,063!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,369,991!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 21, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.