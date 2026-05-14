What to Know About This Fund’s $23 Million Appian Buy Amid AI Automation Growth and a 40% Stock Drop

Key Points

Mudita Advisors bought 839,400 shares of Appian in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $22.78 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

The quarter-end position value increased by $20.24 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The transaction represented a 4.65% change in 13F reportable AUM.

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Mudita Advisors initiated a new position in Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) during the first quarter, acquiring 839,400 shares in a trade estimated at $22.78 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Mudita Advisors established a new position in Appian, purchasing 839,400 shares. The estimated transaction value was $22.78 million, based on the average unadjusted close during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $20.24 million, reflecting both the initial purchase and subsequent market price movements.

What else to know

This was a new stake for the fund in the first quarter, accounting for 4.13% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing were: NYSE: HGV: $108.70 million (22.2% of AUM) NYSE: IAG: $44.69 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: ESTA: $43.41 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE: MGM: $35.01 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: DAR: $26.28 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, Appian shares were priced at $18.72. Over the past year, the stock has declined by over 40%, well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 26%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $18.72 Market capitalization $1.44 billion Revenue (TTM) $762.69 million Net income (TTM) $1.23 million

Company snapshot

Appian offers a low-code automation platform enabling the rapid development of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and user interfaces, with additional professional and customer support services.

The firm serves a diversified customer base across financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation sectors.

It focuses on enterprise digital transformation and operational efficiency through proprietary software solutions.

Appian is a technology company specializing in low-code software automation solutions, with a global footprint and a focus on enterprise clients. The company leverages its proprietary platform to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency for organizations across multiple industries. Appian's strategy centers on enabling rapid application development and process automation, positioning it as a competitive player in the software infrastructure market.

What this transaction means for investors

Appian’s stock has been pretty badly punished over the past year, falling over 40%, but Mudita appears to be betting that the company’s improving fundamentals and AI-driven automation demand matter more than recent sentiment.



The timing is notable because Appian’s latest results were actually pretty strong beneath the surface. First-quarter revenue climbed 21% year over year to $202.2 million, while cloud subscription revenue rose 25% to $124.5 million. The company also swung to $3.2 million in GAAP operating income from a loss of $0.8 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 59% to $26.6 million. Perhaps most importantly for long-term investors, Appian generated $48.8 million in operating cash flow during the quarter and maintained a 115% cloud ARR expansion rate.



The risk, of course, is that Appian still operates in an intensely competitive software market where larger players are aggressively layering AI into workflow automation. But if management can keep growing subscriptions near current levels while improving profitability, the stock’s steep decline could eventually look overdone.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Appian and Darling Ingredients and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $55 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.