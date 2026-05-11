What to Know About This Fund’s $15 Million International ETF Purchase

Key Points

Stonebrook Private acquired 472,627 shares of CORO in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $15.20 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $15.20 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

The position change represented a 3.24% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 11, 2026, Stonebrook Private Inc. disclosed a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 472,627 shares. The estimated transaction value was $15.20 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Stonebrook Private Inc. initiated a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF by purchasing 472,627 shares. The estimated transaction value was $15.20 million based on the average share price during the first quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end position valued at $15.20 million, reflecting both new purchases and price movements.

What else to know

This was a new position, representing 3.24% of Stonebrook Private's 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:SPYM: $32.52 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $25.18 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPYV: $23.48 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPYG: $19.69 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $17.32 million (3.7% of AUM)



ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $35.94 One-year price change 35.5% Yield 2% Net assets $3.8 billion

ETF snapshot

CORO offers an actively managed international country rotation exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide exposure to global equity markets.

The ETF generates revenue primarily through management fees and fund-related income.

It targets institutional investors, financial advisors, and individual investors seeking diversified international equity exposure via a rules-based country rotation strategy.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamic portfolio of international equities, utilizing a systematic approach to country selection. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management and quantitative research to optimize country allocations and capture global equity opportunities. Its competitive edge lies in its disciplined rotation methodology, aiming to enhance returns while managing risk for investors seeking global diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

After years of American tech dominance, Stonebrook Private appears to be leaning into a more tactical global diversification strategy through CORO’s country-rotation approach rather than making a broad passive international allocation.



That stands out because CORO is not a traditional international ETF. The actively managed fund rotates exposure across global markets using a forward-looking allocation model, with major positions currently tied to Japan, Canada, the U.K., South Korea, and China. The ETF has returned about 31% since inception versus roughly 24.9% for its benchmark index. Net assets, meanwhile, have also swelled to roughly $3.8 billion since launching in late 2024.



The move also fits with the rest of Stonebrook’s portfolio, which already balances growth and value exposure through holdings like SPYG, SPYV, and DYNF. CORO adds another layer by giving the firm a more dynamic way to shift toward whichever international markets appear strongest. Going forward, the key question is whether active country rotation can continue outperforming once global markets become more volatile or leadership shifts again toward U.S. mega-cap stocks.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.