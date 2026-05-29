What to Know About This Fund's $140 Million FTI Consulting Bet Amid Rising Demand

Key Points

Fiduciary Management purchased 823,713 shares of FTI Consulting last quarter; the estimated trade size was $140.52 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $145.61 million, reflecting the new stake.

The stake represents a 1.72% delta in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 14, 2026, Fiduciary Management disclosed a new position in FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN), acquiring 823,713 shares—an estimated $140.52 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, Fiduciary Management Inc initiated a new stake in FTI Consulting by acquiring 823,713 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $140.52 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position was valued at $145.61 million, a figure that reflects both the new shares and price movement in the period.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ARMK: $429.23 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:BKNG: $395.40 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE:SCHW: $325.69 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of FTI Consulting were priced at $144.83, down about 10% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 38 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.87 billion Net income (TTM) $266.68 million Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $144.83 One-year price change (10%)

Company snapshot

FTI Consulting provides business advisory, restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications services across multiple industries.

The firm generates revenue primarily through consulting fees for specialized expertise in managing change, mitigating risk, and resolving complex disputes for corporate clients.

It serves a global client base including corporations, law firms, government agencies, and industry sectors such as financial services, healthcare, energy, and technology.

The company operates across five specialized segments, enabling it to deliver tailored solutions for clients facing transformation, regulatory, or litigation-driven needs.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase looks like a classic contrarian bet on a high-quality business that has fallen out of favor with the market. FTI Consulting shares have lagged badly over the past year, but the company's underlying results suggest demand for its expertise remains strong.



Revenue climbed 9.5% year over year to $983.3 million in the first quarter, driven by particularly strong growth in Corporate Finance and Strategic Communications, two areas that tend to benefit when companies face disruption, restructuring, regulatory scrutiny, or major strategic decisions. Meanwhile, CEO Steven Gunby pointed to the "complicated and disrupted world we face today" as a driver of demand for the firm's experts: Corporate Finance revenue jumped 19%, while Strategic Communications revenue rose 18%. The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $3.94 billion to $4.10 billion and EPS guidance of $8.90 to $9.60.



One thing worth watching is profitability. While revenue grew, adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 9.8% from 12.8% a year earlier as compensation and SG&A expenses increased. That said, it seems like this new position suggests Fiduciary Management may see the recent share price weakness as an opportunity rather than a warning sign.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings and FTI Consulting. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.