What to Know About This Fund's $10.2 Million Buy of a Hotel Stock Up 28% in a Year

Key Points

Rovida acquired 200,000 shares of H World Group Limited last quarter; the estimated trade value was $10.20 million based on the quarter’s average share price.

The quarter-end value of the new position, meanwhile, increased by $10.06 million, reflecting both share additions and market price changes.

The trade represented a 1.3% shift in Rovida’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

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On May 19, 2026, Rovida Investment Management Ltd disclosed a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), purchasing 200,000 shares in a trade estimated at $10.20 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 19, 2026, Rovida Investment Management initiated a new position in H World Group Limited by purchasing 200,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $10.20 million, calculated using the quarter’s average unadjusted close. The quarter-end position was valued at $10.06 million, a figure that reflects both the fund’s purchase and subsequent stock price movements during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Rovida, now representing 1.26% of its reportable U.S. equity AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:NBIS: $196.33 million (24.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:KTOS: $125.02 million (15.7% of AUM) NYSE:BA: $122.77 million (15.4% of AUM) NYSE:NTB: $94.08 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $66.04 million (8.3% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, shares of H World Group Limited were priced at $45.51, marking a 28% one-year gain.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.78 billion Net Income (TTM) $731.13 million Dividend Yield 4.55% Price (as of market close May 18, 2026) $45.51

Company Snapshot

H World Group operates a portfolio of hotel brands including HanTing, JI Hotel, Ibis, Mercure, and Steigenberger, generating revenue primarily from owned, leased, manachised, and franchised hotel operations.

The firm employs a hybrid business model that combines direct hotel ownership with asset-light franchising and management contracts to scale efficiently across China and select international markets.

It targets business and leisure travelers in China and internationally, with a focus on both economy and upscale segments through diversified brand offerings.

H World Group Limited operates hotels under a diverse set of brands spanning economy to luxury segments. The company leverages a scalable franchise and management platform to expand its footprint while maintaining strong brand recognition and customer loyalty. Its broad portfolio and hybrid business model provide resilience and growth opportunities in a dynamic travel market.

What this transaction means for investors

H World’s stock is up this past year as the company continues to build out its network of hotels: The firm ended the first quarter with 13,215 hotels and more than 1.3 million rooms in operation, plus a pipeline of 2,894 unopened hotels. During the last quarter alone, it opened 537 hotels in China.



That growth has been translating into results. First-quarter revenue increased 11.1% year over year to $870 million, while higher-margin manachised and franchised revenue jumped 20.3% to $436 million. Hotel turnover rose 17.4%, and operating margin improved to 24.8% as the company continued shifting toward its asset-light model.



H World’s model is also important to note here because it’s not a traditional hotel owner. The more hotels it adds under franchise and management agreements, the more revenue can grow without a proportional increase in capital requirements. If travel demand remains healthy and management continues executing on expansion plans, today's valuation could prove reasonable despite the stock's recent gains.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of N.t. Butterfield & Son. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.