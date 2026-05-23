What to Know About This Fund's $10 Million Nektar Bet Ahead of a Key Phase 3 Launch

Key Points

Prosight Management increased its Nektar Therapeutics holding by 180,367 shares last quarter, an estimated $10.27 million buy based on average prices during the quarter.

The value of the firm’s Nektar Therapeutics position rose by $29.43 million in the quarter, reflecting both the share addition and stock price movement.

This transaction represented a 1.68% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

After the trade, Prosight Management held 735,000 shares in Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $52.88 million as of March 31, 2026.

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On May 15, 2026, Prosight Management disclosed a buy of 180,367 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), an estimated $10.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Prosight Management increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 180,367 shares. The estimated value of the additional shares is $10.27 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the firm’s Nektar Therapeutics stake rose by $29.43 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and share price appreciation.

What else to know

Prosight Management was a net buyer in Nektar Therapeutics this quarter. The post-trade stake accounted for 8.67% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NKTR: $52.88 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: BSX: $49.92 million (8.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: JANX: $49.34 million (8.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRCT: $48.64 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: LKFT: $46.50 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Nektar Therapeutics were priced at $66.61, up nearly 600% over the past year and significantly outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $66.61 Market capitalization $2.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $55.63 million Net income (TTM) ($158.10 million)

Company snapshot

Nektar develops biopharmaceutical products targeting unmet medical needs, with a pipeline including Bempegaldesleukin (IL-2 pathway agonist), NKTR-358 (cytokine Treg stimulant), and NKTR-255 (IL-15 receptor agonist), among others.

The firm operates a research-driven business model focused on drug discovery, clinical development, and strategic collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies to generate revenue through licensing, milestones, and potential product sales.

It serves healthcare providers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical partners, targeting patients with cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases in the United States and international markets.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. The company leverages proprietary drug discovery platforms and strategic partnerships to advance a diverse clinical pipeline. Its focus on innovative biologics and collaborative R&D positions it to address significant unmet needs in the global healthcare market.

What this transaction means for investors

Nektar stock has already delivered eye-popping gains over the past year, yet Prosight still chose to add to what has become its largest disclosed position. With that in mind, the purchase ultimately looks like a vote of confidence in Nektar as it approaches a make-or-break stretch of clinical development.



Meanwhile, the core story remains rezpegaldesleukin, Nektar's experimental treatment for autoimmune diseases. Management recently reported encouraging long-term data in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and expects to begin its Phase 3 ZENITH-AD program by July. The company also plans an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for alopecia areata this quarter.



Financially, Nektar appears far better positioned than many clinical-stage biotech peers. First-quarter revenue rose to $10.9 million from $10.5 million one year prior, while cash and marketable securities reached $731.6 million at quarter-end. Management noted that the figure excludes roughly $351 million of net proceeds from an April stock offering, giving the company more than $1 billion in liquidity to fund development.



Ultimately, if rezpegaldesleukin succeeds in late-stage trials, today's valuation could look conservative, but if it stumbles, much of the recent rally could quickly unwind. Prosight's purchase suggests it believes the odds favor the former.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.