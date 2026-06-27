What to Know About Devon Energy's $52.7 Million WaterBridge Stock Sale

Key Points

Devon Holdco, an indirect subsidiary of Devon Energy, sold 1,755,174 Class A shares for a transaction value of $52.7 million on June 22, 2026.

This disposition was effected solely through indirect ownership (Devon Holdco).

It follows a conversion of LLC units and Class B shares into Class A shares immediately prior to sale.

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On June 22, 2026, Devon Energy Corp, a 10% owner, reported the indirect sale of 1,755,174 Class A shares of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE:WBI) for a transaction value of approximately $52.7 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 1,755,174 Transaction value $52.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($30.05).

Key questions

What was the mechanism behind the Class A share sale?

The shares sold originated from the redemption of 1,755,174 WBI Operating LLC units and the cancellation of an equal number of Class B shares, which were converted into Class A shares immediately prior to the open-market sale pursuant to Rule 144.

The shares sold originated from the redemption of 1,755,174 WBI Operating LLC units and the cancellation of an equal number of Class B shares, which were converted into Class A shares immediately prior to the open-market sale pursuant to Rule 144. Did this transaction affect any direct holdings?

No direct holdings were involved; all shares sold were held indirectly through Devon Holdco, a wholly owned subsidiary structure under Devon Energy.

No direct holdings were involved; all shares sold were held indirectly through Devon Holdco, a wholly owned subsidiary structure under Devon Energy. Does the insider retain a continuing economic interest in WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC?

Yes, Devon Holdco continues to hold 16,002,051 Class B shares and an equivalent number of WBI Operating LLC units, which are convertible into Class A shares on a one-for-one basis, preserving substantial potential ownership.

Yes, Devon Holdco continues to hold 16,002,051 Class B shares and an equivalent number of WBI Operating LLC units, which are convertible into Class A shares on a one-for-one basis, preserving substantial potential ownership. How does the size of this sale relate to prior activity and remaining capacity?

This sale comprised 100.00% of Devon Holdco's indirect Class A position; future liquidity events will depend on conversions from the remaining Class B/OpCo units, as Class A holdings have been fully sold in this filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $628.62 million Net income (TTM) $13.7 million Price (as of market close 2026-06-22) $30.05

Company snapshot

WaterBridge Infrastructure provides comprehensive water resource management services for upstream oil and gas operators, including water gathering, transportation, reclamation, and disposal.

The firm operates a fee-based model leveraging a network of water infrastructure assets primarily in the Delaware Basin, with additional presence in the Eagle Ford and Arkoma regions.

It serves exploration and production companies in the oil and gas sector, focusing on clients with significant water management needs in major U.S. shale plays.

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC specializes in water logistics and lifecycle management for the energy sector, supporting oil and gas producers through a dedicated infrastructure footprint in key shale basins. The company's scale and integrated service offerings enable efficient, compliant water handling solutions for its customers. Strategic positioning in high-activity regions provides a competitive advantage in serving the evolving needs of upstream energy clients.

What this transaction means for investors

While Devon Energy monetized a sizable stake worth roughly $52.7 million, the transaction represented a conversion of operating units into Class A shares before the sale, and the company continues to own 16 million Class B shares and an equal number of operating units that remain convertible into Class A stock. In other words, Devon still has significant economic exposure to WaterBridge.



Operationally, WaterBridge continues to build momentum. The company recently raised its full-year guidance for produced water handling volumes to 2.525 million to 2.725 million barrels per day and increased its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $425 million to $465 million after reporting first quarter revenue of $201 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $102.9 million. Management said stronger customer demand and a more supportive backdrop for exploration and production activity gave it confidence to lift guidance. CEO Jason Long said the company's opportunities "are as compelling as they have ever been," while CFO Scott McNeely pointed to strengthening commercial demand across the Delaware Basin.



The company also recently announced plans to join several Alerian energy indexes and formed a special committee to evaluate converting from an LLC to a Texas corporation, a move management believes could broaden its investor base and improve liquidity over time.



For long-term investors, Devon's sale does not materially change the ownership picture. The bigger questions remain whether WaterBridge can execute on its higher guidance, expand its infrastructure network, and capitalize on growing demand for produced water management.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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