What to Know About a Box Insider's $365,000 Stock Sale as Shares Fall 22% This Past Year

Key Points

The CEO of BOX sold 15,000 shares on June 22, 2026 for a transaction value of about $365,000, based on a weighted average price of around $24.32 per share.

The sale represented 0.5% of his direct holdings, reducing his directly held Common Stock from 2.89 million to 2.87 million shares.

All shares sold were from direct ownership.

10 stocks we like better than Box ›

Aaron Levie, Chief Executive Officer of Box (NYSE:BOX), reported the sale of 15,000 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction on June 22, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value $364,830.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,874,673 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $70.03 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($24.32); post-transaction value based on June 22, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Levie's historical sale cadence?

In the past year, Levie has executed five direct sales of 15,000 shares each on a near-quarterly schedule, consistent with his longer-term pattern of periodic disposals in 10,000–15,000 share increments.

In the past year, Levie has executed five direct sales of 15,000 shares each on a near-quarterly schedule, consistent with his longer-term pattern of periodic disposals in 10,000–15,000 share increments. What percentage of Levie's total direct holdings was impacted?

The 15,000 shares sold amounted to 0.5% of his direct Common Stock holdings at the time, reflecting incremental portfolio management rather than a material shift in ownership.

The 15,000 shares sold amounted to 0.5% of his direct Common Stock holdings at the time, reflecting incremental portfolio management rather than a material shift in ownership. Were any indirect or derivative interests involved in this sale?

No; the transaction involved only directly held Common Stock, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported in this filing.

No; the transaction involved only directly held Common Stock, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported in this filing. What is Levie's remaining ownership position post-sale?

As of June 22, 2026, Levie retains 2,874,673 shares of Common Stock (direct), maintaining a substantial continuing stake in the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/22/26) $24.32 Revenue (TTM) $1.21 billion Net income (TTM) $124.9 million 1-year price change -22.50%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Box delivers a cloud-based content management platform with collaboration, workflow automation, security, and compliance features, accessible across web, mobile, and desktop applications.

The firm operates a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue from organizations that rely on the Box platform to manage and secure digital content.

It serves organizations globally, with a customer base spanning financial services, healthcare, government, legal services, and other regulated industries.

Box is a leading provider of enterprise cloud content management solutions, enabling organizations to securely store, manage, and collaborate on digital assets at scale. The company’s strategy centers on delivering robust security, compliance, and integration capabilities tailored for complex, regulated environments. Box’s extensible platform and industry-specific solutions position it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to modernize content workflows and ensure regulatory compliance.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks more like a routine liquidity event than a meaningful change in Levie's outlook. The Box co-founder has followed a consistent pattern of selling 15,000 shares roughly once per quarter, and this latest transaction trimmed just 0.5% of his holdings. He still owns nearly 2.9 million common shares, leaving his financial interests closely tied to the company even as the stock has fallen about 22.5% over the past year.



The bigger story is how Box's business is evolving amid broader pressure on software stocks. First quarter revenue climbed 11% year over year to a record $305.9 million, while remaining performance obligations grew 12% to $1.6 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 27.7%, and the company repurchased $114 million of stock during the quarter. Management also raised the profile of its AI strategy, highlighting growing adoption of Enterprise Advanced and Box AI as customers build AI-powered workflows. Levie said organizations are increasingly turning to Box to unlock value from unstructured data, while CFO Dylan Smith said the company exceeded guidance on revenue, billings, operating margin, and net retention rate.



For long-term investors, Levie's steady selling pattern is probably less important than whether Box can sustain double-digit revenue growth and turn its AI investments into durable subscription growth. Those fundamentals, not routine insider sales, are likely to determine where the stock goes next.

Should you buy stock in Box right now?

Before you buy stock in Box, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Box wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 27, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Box. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.