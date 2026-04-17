What to Know About This $9 Million Bond ETF Exit and What One Fund Bought Instead

Key Points

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor exited its entire stake in the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter, reducing holdings by 461,925 shares.

The net position value fell by $9.04 million, reflecting the full liquidation and any price movement during the quarter.

The position was previously 1.6% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, marking a full exit from a notable allocation.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2026orate Bond ETF ›

On April 16, 2026, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ), a move involving 461,925 shares and an estimated transaction value of $9.04 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor reported selling all 461,925 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $9.04 million based on the mean unadjusted close for the period. As a result, the fund’s net position value in BSCQ decreased by $9.04 million to zero at quarter’s end.

What else to know

The fund fully exited its BSCQ position, which previously accounted for 1.6% of AUM in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: BRK-B: $42.76 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $41.55 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $35.26 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: BK: $30.33 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE: BAC: $22.94 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of April 16, 2026, shares of BSCQ were priced at $19.56, up 0.3% over the past year.

BSCQ carried a 4.1% annualized dividend yield as of April 17, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $4 billion Dividend yield 4% Price (as of market close April 16, 2026) $19.56

ETF snapshot

BSCQ’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2026, tracking the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2026 Index.

Its portfolio comprises a diversified sample of investment grade corporate bonds, rebalanced monthly to maintain index alignment and maturity profile.

It is structured as a target maturity ETF with a defined termination date in December 2026.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with a transparent, cost-effective vehicle for targeted exposure to investment grade U.S. corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund's defined maturity structure allows investors to plan for specific cash flow needs, while monthly rebalancing ensures the portfolio remains aligned with its index mandate. With a competitive yield and a disciplined investment approach, the ETF appeals to institutional and individual investors seeking predictable income and principal return at maturity.

What this transaction means for investors

This recent sale is interesting given another move the fund also made last quarter, when it simultaneously increased its stake in a 2026 high-yield version of the same ETF, pointing to a strategic repositioning rather than a withdrawal.



The characteristics of BSCQ provide some context for this move. With a defined maturity set for late 2026 and an effective duration of around 0.3 years, the fund is essentially rolling down to cash right now. Yields are hovering around 4.1%, but the potential for growth is limited as bonds reach maturity and cash is returned. Essentially, the focus shifts more toward preserving capital than generating income.



In the context of the broader portfolio, this position was relatively minor. It accounted for just 1.6% of assets under management before the sale, significantly lower than major equity holdings like Berkshire Hathaway at 7.2% and Microsoft at 7.0%. This makes the complete exit easier to understand as part of normal portfolio management.

Should you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2026orate Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2026orate Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2026orate Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $581,304!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,215,992!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.