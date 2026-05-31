What to Know About This $8 Million Commodity ETF Buy Amid Inflation Concerns

Key Points

PSI Advisors added 319,821 shares of FTGC, an estimated $8.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end stake value rose by $9.18 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

The move marked a new position for PSI Advisors.

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PSI Advisors initiated a new position in the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC), acquiring 319,821 shares in the first quarter, an estimated $8.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, PSI Advisors initiated a new position in the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) by purchasing 319,821 shares. The estimated transaction value was $8.27 million, based on the average closing price over the first quarter. The value of the position at quarter-end was $9.18 million, accounting for price movement during the period. PSI Advisors reported 149 total U.S. equity holdings after the filing.

What else to know

This marks a new position in FTGC, representing 2.2% of PSI Advisors, LLC's 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QQQ: $48.06 million (11.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYM: $47.83 million (11.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: JEPQ: $29.15 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: KNG: $24.72 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: COWZ: $17.44 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of Friday, FTGC shares were priced at $29.07, up 21% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.6 billion 12-Month Distribution Rate 15% Price (as of Friday) $29.07

ETF snapshot

FTGC is an actively managed ETF seeking total return and stable risk profile through diversified global commodity exposure.

It is structured as an exchange-traded fund listed on NASDAQ.

The fund targets both institutional and retail investors seeking liquid, tactical commodity exposure with a focus on risk-adjusted returns.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is designed to provide investors with efficient access to a diversified basket of global commodities. The fund utilizes an active management approach to optimize risk-adjusted returns, leveraging tactical allocations across various commodity sectors. With a substantial asset base and a strong one-year total return, FTGC offers institutional investors a liquid solution for commodity exposure, supported by a high TTM dividend yield. Its strategy aims to balance return potential with risk management, making it a competitive choice among commodity-focused ETFs.

What this transaction means for investors

PSI Advisors' largest holdings remain equity-focused funds such as QQQ, JEPQ, and COWZ, so a commodity-focused ETF like this one adds exposure to a different set of economic drivers, including energy, metals, and agriculture, at a time when inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and commodity supply constraints remain key market themes.



FTGC is not a traditional commodity fund in the sense that it doesn’t simply track an index. The ETF uses an active approach designed to provide commodity exposure while maintaining a relatively stable risk profile. As of late May, the fund managed approximately $2.6 billion in assets and had meaningful exposure to agricultural commodities (35.6%), energy (26.2%), industrial metals (16.4%), and precious metals (14.5%).



Performance has been strong. FTGC delivered a 45.4% one-year return based on net asset value through April 30, comfortably ahead of the S&P 500's 31.1% gain over the same period. Ultimately, this trade highlights the value of owning assets that can perform differently from stocks. When equity markets stumble, commodity exposure can sometimes provide diversification benefits that help smooth portfolio returns over time.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.