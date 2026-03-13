What to Know About a $6 Billion Mortgage Bond ETF That Became This Fund's Largest Holding

Key Points

Harvest Investment Services increased its LMBS stake by 319,467 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size is $15.97 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value rose by $16.05 million, reflecting both additional shares and price change.

Post-trade, the fund held 740,376 shares valued at $37.01 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Harvest Investment Services reported buying 319,467 shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS), an estimated $15.97 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Harvest Investment Services bought an additional 319,467 shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS). The estimated value of the trade is $15.97 million based on the average share price during the quarter. The fund’s total position increased in value by $16.05 million, a figure that includes both the share addition and market price changes during the period.

What else to know

This buy brought the LMBS position to about 7% of Harvest’s reportable 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: LMBS: $37.01 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $19.94 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: PLTR: $12.08 million (2.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SLV: $11.88 million (2.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: KTOS: $10.90 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of Friday, LMBS shares were priced at $50.03, up about 2% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $6 billion Price (as of Friday) $50.03 Yield 4% 1-year total return 7%

ETF snapshot

LMBS’ investment strategy targets low duration exposure by allocating at least 60% of assets to mortgage-related debt securities, including both residential and commercial mortgage instruments.

The portfolio primarily consists of mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related instruments.

It’s structured as an exchange-traded fund.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities with an emphasis on low duration and income generation. The fund's strategy is designed to mitigate interest rate risk while maintaining exposure to high-quality fixed income assets.

What this transaction means for investors

This move is interesting because it shows a fund doubling down on a holding that helps anchor a portfolio otherwise straddling some high-conviction growth positions. The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF focuses primarily on mortgage-related securities, including agency mortgage-backed bonds and other structured debt tied to residential and commercial real estate. The strategy aims to generate income while limiting sensitivity to interest rate swings by keeping duration relatively low. The portfolio’s effective duration sits around two years, which is far shorter than many traditional bond funds and helps reduce the impact of sudden moves in yields.



The ETF itself is sizable, managing roughly $6 billion in assets and holding more than 1,100 securities across agency mortgages, Treasuries, and other structured debt. That diversification spreads risk across a broad slice of the mortgage market rather than relying on a handful of issuers.



Inside the broader Harvest portfolio, the position stands out not just for its size but also for its role. While holdings like Palantir or Kratos represent growth exposure and gold provides macro protection, this ETF supplies steady income and rate resilience. Long-term investors should take note of the careful diversification.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.