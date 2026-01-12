What to Know About a $356,000 Perpetua Insider Stock Sale Amid a 145% Price Surge

Key Points

A director at Perpetua Resources sold 13,148 shares of the company in the open market for $356,192 between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7.

This sale represented 44.57% of directly owned common shares, as reported, reducing direct ownership from 29,500 shares to 16,352 shares.

All shares transacted were from direct ownership, with no indirect or trust participation; the transaction stemmed from the exercise of options followed by immediate disposition.

Alexander McLeod Sternhell, a director at Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA), executed an exercise-and-sell derivative transaction, disposing of 13,148 shares of the company for a total consideration of approximately $356,192 on Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 13,148 Transaction value $356,200 Post-transaction shares (direct common shares) 16,352 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $475,516

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($27.09); post-transaction value based on Jan. 7 market close ($27.09).

Key questions

What is the context of the derivative transaction and how did it affect direct holdings?

The sale was linked to the exercise of 29,500 options, with 13,148 shares immediately sold and the remainder held as direct shares, reflecting a shift from option-based to direct equity exposure.

How material was the sale relative to the insider's total position?

The transaction reduced direct common share ownership by 44.57%, as reported, with all shares sold from direct holdings.

Did the transaction have broader significance given historical trading patterns?

Prior to this event, Sternhell had not executed any open-market sales, and all previous filings were administrative in nature.

How does the transaction value compare to current market levels?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $27.09, while the closing price on Jan. 7 was $29.08, indicating the insider sold at a discount to the contemporaneous closing price.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.62 billion Net income (TTM) ($44.3 million) 1-year price change 145%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 7 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Perpetua Resources engages in mineral exploration, primarily focused on gold, silver, and antimony through its 100% owned Stibnite gold project in Idaho.

The company operates an exploration and development business model, generating value through the advancement and potential extraction of precious and strategic metals.

Perpetua Resources is a U.S.-based mineral exploration company with a concentrated asset base in the Stibnite gold project, Idaho. The company’s strategic focus on gold, silver, and antimony positions it to address both precious metals demand and critical mineral supply needs. With a lean workforce and significant project ownership, Perpetua Resources aims to leverage its resource base for long-term value creation in the basic materials sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Perpetua’s stock has surged about 145% over the past year, dramatically outperforming the broader market. Meanwhile, this transaction stemmed from an exercise of options, with a portion of shares sold and the remainder converted into direct ownership. Importantly, this was the director’s first non-administrative sale on record, occurring as shares traded well above prior averages.

Even during that type of rally, however, insider liquidity tied to option exercises can be more indicative of personal portfolio management than a shift in conviction, especially at a company transitioning from permitting to execution, and Perpetua’s latest quarterly release underscored that inflection. The company broke ground at the Stibnite Gold Project in October, secured more than $380 million in gross equity financing across multiple offerings, and advanced discussions with the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential debt financing of up to $2 billion. That capital stack materially de-risks near-term development while positioning Perpetua as a rare domestic source of antimony alongside a large gold asset.

Glossary

Exercise-and-sell derivative transaction: Selling shares immediately after exercising options, converting option rights into cash proceeds.

Form 4: A regulatory filing insiders must submit to report changes in their ownership of a company’s securities.

Insider: An individual with access to non-public, material information about a company, typically executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled personally by an individual, not through trusts or intermediaries.

Option exercise: The act of using a stock option to buy shares at a predetermined price.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Open market sale: Selling securities through public exchanges rather than private transactions or company buybacks.

Derivative transaction: A trade involving financial instruments whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Administrative filing: A regulatory submission reflecting routine or non-transactional changes, not involving open-market trades.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Critical mineral: A mineral essential for economic or national security, with supply risks and strategic importance, such as antimony.



