What to Know About This $345,000 Enliven Insider Sale as the Stock Soars 130%

Key Points

A director of Enliven Therapeutics reported selling 10,000 shares in open-market transactions on June 5, 2026, for a total value of $345,000.

The sale represented 16.16% of Lori Anne Kunkel’s direct common stock holdings, reducing her position from 61,884 to 51,884 shares.

All shares involved were held directly; there was no indirect ownership or derivative security activity.

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Lori Anne Kunkel, Director of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN), reported the sale of 10,000 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $345,000 on June 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $345,351 Post-transaction shares (direct) 51,884 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.80 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.54); post-transaction value based on June 5, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does this transaction align with Kunkel’s historical trading activity?

This sale marks Kunkel’s first open-market disposition of Enliven Therapeutics common stock, following a history of administrative filings with no prior open-market sales reported.

This sale marks Kunkel’s first open-market disposition of Enliven Therapeutics common stock, following a history of administrative filings with no prior open-market sales reported. What portion of Kunkel’s total direct holdings was affected?

The transaction represented 16% of her direct common stock holdings, reducing her stake from 61,884 to 51,884 shares, with no impact on any indirect or derivative positions.

The transaction represented 16% of her direct common stock holdings, reducing her stake from 61,884 to 51,884 shares, with no impact on any indirect or derivative positions. Was the transaction executed under a pre-arranged plan?

Yes, the Form 4 notes that the sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 6, 2026.

Yes, the Form 4 notes that the sales reported were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 6, 2026. What is the market context for this sale?

As of June 5, 2026, Enliven Therapeutics shares had returned 62.4% over the prior year, and the transaction was completed at a weighted average price of $34.54, with the stock closing at $34.71 on the transaction date and subsequently appreciating to $50 by Friday.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 5, 2026) $34.54 Market capitalization $2.81 billion Net income (TTM) -$98.78 million

Company snapshot

Enliven Therapeutics develops small molecule kinase inhibitors, including ELVN-001 for chronic myeloid leukemia and ELVN-002 for HER2-mutant cancers; both candidates are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing proprietary oncology therapeutics through early-stage development, with future revenue expected from product commercialization or strategic partnerships.

It targets oncologists, cancer treatment centers, and biopharma partners addressing unmet needs in hematologic and solid tumor oncology markets.

Enliven Therapeutics is a Boulder-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and clinical development of novel small-molecule therapies for cancer. With a lean workforce and a focus on kinase inhibitors, the company aims to address high-value oncology indications with significant unmet need. Enliven’s competitive edge lies in its targeted approach and advancement of differentiated assets in early-stage clinical trials.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks more like routine portfolio management than a warning sign, especially since it was executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and marked Director Lori Anne Kunkel's first open-market sale. The bigger story is how dramatically investor sentiment has been picking up. Shares were up about 62% over the year when the sale occurred on June 5, and have since climbed to a staggering 130% gain over the past 12 months.



That rally reflects growing optimism around Enliven's pipeline. The clinical-stage biotech is preparing to launch its Phase 3 ENABLE-2 trial for chronic myeloid leukemia candidate ELVN-001 later this year after encouraging early data. CEO Rick Fair recently said the company sees "a compelling long-term opportunity" in CML and believes ELVN-001 has the potential to become a best-in-class therapy. Enliven finished the first quarter with $452.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which management says should fund operations into the first half of 2029. The company later strengthened its balance sheet further by closing an upsized public offering that generated roughly $460 million in gross proceeds.



For long-term investors, insider sales after a strong rally are not unusual. The more important question is whether Enliven can deliver on upcoming clinical milestones and justify the market's growing expectations. After such a sharp run higher, execution will matter far more than one director trimming her stake.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.